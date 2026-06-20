Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar demanded Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's removal, citing irregularities in the education system. His comments follow a NEET aspirant from Nagpur being wrongly allotted a centre in Abu Dhabi, an issue NTA later resolved.

Wadettiwar Demands Pradhan's Removal

Congress MLA Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar on Saturday said that the future of children wasn't safe with people like Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan being in power. He demanded that Pradhan be removed from his position as the Union Education Minister.

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"Dharmendra Pradhan should be removed from his position as he is not fit for it. If the government has any sense of accountability, it should correct the irregularities. No expectations can be placed on such people. As long as individuals like Dharmendra Pradhan remain in power, the future of children cannot be considered safe," Wadettiwar told reporters here.

His remarks come amid ongoing political sparring between the opposition and the Centre over education-related policies and examination systems.

NEET Centre Allocation Controversy

Meanwhile, a NEET aspirant from Nagpur was allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), despite opting for Nagpur as his preferred test city. The development comes just a day ahead of the medical entrance examination scheduled for June 21, leaving the candidate and his family in a state of uncertainty.

NTA Rectifies Error

Later, National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Saturday clarified that the issue regarding a Nagpur-based student being allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam has been resolved.

Speaking to ANI, NTA DG Abhishek Singh stated that the discrepancy has been rectified and the student has been assigned a centre in their home city. "The issue has been resolved, and the candidate has now been allotted a centre in Nagpur," Singh told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi Highlights Plight

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also shared a post on the social media platform X regarding a NEET aspirant from Nagpur, alleging severe distress after the student was reportedly allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi for the re-exam conducted by the NTA.

In the post, Rahul Gandhi claimed that a student preparing for the NEET re-examination for the past month discovered his allotted centre in Abu Dhabi just a day before downloading the admit card. The post has triggered a wider political and public debate over the examination system and the centre allocation process. (ANI)