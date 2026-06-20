The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday weekly results for June 20, 2026, are officially announced, featuring a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Other prizes were also awarded across multiple categories. Lottery officials advise winners to carefully verify their ticket numbers with official government publications before claiming their prize money.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday weekly lottery results for June 20, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 76K 21365 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 76K 21365

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 21365 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 01995, 19883, 21508, 26414, 32623, 36006, 36787, 41395, 42224, 42382

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 1503, 1725, 2129, 2388, 2464, 3198, 3307, 4167, 5063, 9515

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0842, 1022, 1277, 4560, 4653, 6319, 7301, 9105, 9400, 9621

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0040, 0865, 2017, 2883, 3873, 4844, 5864, 6853, 8361, 9089 0065, 0966, 2033, 2926, 3880, 4874, 5953, 6883, 8396, 9100 0072, 0993, 2197, 3090, 3913, 5169, 6029, 7053, 8399, 9222 0203, 1612, 2397, 3160, 4448, 5201, 6053, 7243, 8520, 9363 0217, 1616, 2400, 3234, 4537, 5248, 6245, 7585, 8753, 9425 0225, 1684, 2511, 3359, 4582, 5452, 6299, 7949, 8763, 9444 0493, 1696, 2516, 3455, 4738, 5470, 6326, 7991, 8771, 9481 0536, 1806, 2542, 3526, 4759, 5582, 6405, 8023, 8862, 9715 0679, 1859, 2627, 3661, 4788, 5660, 6779, 8116, 9044, 9837 0728, 1977, 2788, 3868, 4813, 5701, 6830, 8182, 9052, 9984

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Saturday Weekly Lottery sheet dated June 20, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.