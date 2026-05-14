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Teacher Caught On Camera Beating Students, Attempting To Throw Child From Window | Brutal Video Viral
A teacher identified as Md. Ariful Islam was arrested in Assam’s Charaideo district after CCTV footage allegedly showed him brutally beating students at Mathurapur Tea Estate Primary School and attempting to throw a child from a first-floor window.
Teacher Arrested After CCTV Shows Assault On Students In Assam
A shocking incident has been reported from Charaideo district in Assam, where a primary school teacher has been arrested after CCTV footage allegedly showed him brutally assaulting students inside a classroom.
The incident took place at Mathurapur Tea Estate Primary School, also known as Mathurapur Bagicha Primary School. The accused teacher has been identified as Md. Ariful Islam (51), a resident of Mathurapur Tiniali.
The case has created anger among parents and local residents, who are demanding strict action.
CCTV Footage Brings Incident To Light
According to local sources, the matter came to light after the school headmaster reviewed CCTV cameras installed inside the classroom. The footage allegedly showed the teacher beating several minor students during school hours.
In one disturbing scene, the teacher was reportedly seen attempting to throw a student out of a first-floor window. This detail has deeply shocked the community.
Sources also claimed that students were made to massage the teacher inside the classroom. These allegations have added to the seriousness of the case.
Arrest And Police Action
After the video went viral on social media, police took action. In an official statement, authorities confirmed that the accused teacher was detained and taken to the police station for legal procedures.
The police said the matter is being treated seriously. Further investigation is underway.
Officials from the education department also confirmed that they are looking into the case. The Block Education Officer has been instructed to conduct a detailed inquiry.
Complaints And Memorandum Submitted
The school headmaster and the president of the School Management Committee jointly submitted a written complaint on May 5 to the Deputy Inspector of Schools of Charaideo subdivision. They requested proper action against the teacher.
The Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) also submitted a memorandum to the district administration, demanding immediate and strict action.
Public Reaction And Outrage
The incident has caused widespread anger in the area. Parents and residents have demanded strong legal and departmental action.
Many people have expressed concern about the safety of children inside schools. Social media has also seen strong reactions, with users calling for strict punishment.
Some users demanded action under relevant laws, while others said children should receive medical and psychological support. Several comments called for better monitoring and mental screening for teachers.
While opinions on social media were intense, authorities have confirmed that the legal process is underway.
Concerns About Child Safety In Schools
The case has raised serious questions about the safety of children in educational institutions. Schools are expected to be safe spaces for learning and growth.
Officials say that such incidents must be investigated carefully and dealt with according to law. The education department has stated that child protection is a priority.
Parents in the area are worried and are asking for stronger systems to prevent similar events in the future.
Investigation Continues
Police have confirmed that the accused teacher will face legal proceedings. The video evidence is part of the investigation. Authorities are reviewing all details, including complaints and statements from school officials.
Education department officials are also conducting their own inquiry.
The final outcome will depend on the investigation and legal process.
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