A shocking incident has been reported from Charaideo district in Assam, where a primary school teacher has been arrested after CCTV footage allegedly showed him brutally assaulting students inside a classroom.

The incident took place at Mathurapur Tea Estate Primary School, also known as Mathurapur Bagicha Primary School. The accused teacher has been identified as Md. Ariful Islam (51), a resident of Mathurapur Tiniali.

The case has created anger among parents and local residents, who are demanding strict action.