A woman identified as Snehal Sawant was seriously injured after a man allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon in broad daylight in Maharashtra's Palghar district. CCTV footage captured the assault, showing the attacker striking her repeatedly before fleeing. Police have identified the accused as Amol Mule and launched a search operation.

A shocking attack on a young woman in Maharashtra's Palghar district has sparked outrage after CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online. The woman was seriously injured after being attacked with a sharp weapon in broad daylight while she was walking home. The incident took place on a relatively quiet stretch of road. According to police, the attacker approached the woman from behind and launched a violent assault before fleeing the scene.

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Attacker Ran Towards Victim Before Launching Assault

CCTV footage shows a man running towards the woman from behind. Moments later, he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and forced her to the ground.

The accused then repeatedly attacked her with what appeared to be a sharp-edged weapon, striking her around the neck and back. The assault continued until the woman collapsed on the road.

The disturbing footage has spread widely on social media, with many users expressing concern over public safety and rising violent crime.

After the attacker fled, the woman was left lying injured on the road. A man passing through the area on a scooter noticed her condition and immediately stopped to help.

He alerted nearby residents, and within minutes several people gathered at the spot. Local residents then informed the Palghar Police about the attack.

Emergency services were called, and officers quickly reached the location to begin their investigation.

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Victim and Accused Linked to Government Departments

According to available information, the injured woman has been identified as Snehal Sawant. She reportedly works in the Revenue Department at the Palghar District Collector's Office.

Investigators have identified the accused as Amol Mule, who is believed to be associated with the court system and reportedly works as a peon.

Police have not yet confirmed the motive behind the attack. Officials are examining all possible angles while collecting evidence related to the case.

Woman Shifted to Higher Medical Facility

The injured woman was initially admitted to Palghar Rural Hospital for treatment. However, doctors later referred her to a larger medical facility due to the seriousness of her injuries.

Officials said her condition was critical at the time she was shifted for advanced treatment.

Family members and well-wishers are hoping for her recovery as doctors continue to monitor her condition.

Police Launch Search for Accused

Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh visited the scene along with forensic experts soon after the attack was reported.

Police have launched a search operation and set up checkpoints in an effort to trace and arrest the accused, who remains absconding.

Investigators are also analysing CCTV footage and other evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events.

The case has triggered widespread debate online, with many social media users demanding swift action against the accused and stronger measures to ensure the safety of women in public spaces. Police said further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.