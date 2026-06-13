Expressing grief over the tragedy, the Indian Air Force extended its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased personnel.

The force said it stands firmly with the bereaved families during this difficult time. Tributes have also started pouring in on social media, with many users remembering the service and dedication of the personnel who lost their lives.

An IAF An-32 aircraft met with an accident during a routine sortie today at approximately 1000h at Jorhat, Assam. Crash site management and initial enquiries are on at this time. IAF requests everyone to refrain from speculation till preliminary results are not in.



IAF deeply… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2026

The deaths have once again highlighted the risks faced by military personnel while carrying out operational duties.

Co-Pilot Undergoing Treatment

The co-pilot onboard survived the accident and is undergoing medical treatment. Officials have not yet released further details about his condition.

The focus remains on providing medical care to the survivor while supporting the families affected by the tragedy.