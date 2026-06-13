IAF Mourns 5 Air Warriors Killed in AN-32 Crash, Orders Court of Inquiry
Five IAF personnel were killed after an AN-32 transport aircraft met with an accident during landing at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam. Co-pilot survived and is undergoing treatment. The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry into the crash.
5 personnel killed in AN-32 Crash in Jorhat, Assam
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed the death of five personnel after an AN-32 transport aircraft met with an accident at the airbase in Assam's Jorhat on Saturday. The tragic incident occurred during landing operations and has left the defence community mourning the loss of five air warriors.
While five personnel lost their lives, the aircraft's co-pilot survived the crash and is currently receiving medical treatment.
Aircraft Caught Fire After Landing
According to initial reports, the AN-32 aircraft caught fire after landing within the premises of the Jorhat Air Force Station. Emergency response teams and firefighters rushed to the scene soon after the accident was reported.
Senior Indian Air Force officials also reached the site as rescue and recovery efforts began.
The exact circumstances that led to the accident are still unclear.
Who Were the Personnel Killed?
The Indian Air Force has identified the five personnel who died in the crash. They are:
- Squadron Leader Prashant Singh
- Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar
- Sergeant Jitendra Sharma
- Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat
- Agniveervayu Danish Alam
An IAF An-32 aircraft met with an accident during a routine sortie today at approximately 1000h at Jorhat, Assam. Crash site management and initial enquiries are on at this time. IAF requests everyone to refrain from speculation till preliminary results are not in.
IAF deeply…
— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2026
In an official statement, the IAF said the five air warriors made the supreme sacrifice while serving the nation.
IAF Mourns the Loss
Expressing grief over the tragedy, the Indian Air Force extended its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased personnel.
The force said it stands firmly with the bereaved families during this difficult time. Tributes have also started pouring in on social media, with many users remembering the service and dedication of the personnel who lost their lives.
An IAF An-32 aircraft met with an accident during a routine sortie today at approximately 1000h at Jorhat, Assam. Crash site management and initial enquiries are on at this time. IAF requests everyone to refrain from speculation till preliminary results are not in.
IAF deeply…
— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2026
The deaths have once again highlighted the risks faced by military personnel while carrying out operational duties.
Co-Pilot Undergoing Treatment
The co-pilot onboard survived the accident and is undergoing medical treatment. Officials have not yet released further details about his condition.
The focus remains on providing medical care to the survivor while supporting the families affected by the tragedy.
Court of Inquiry Ordered
The Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.
Investigators will examine all aspects of the crash, including technical, operational and environmental factors that may have contributed to the incident.
BIG BREAKING : 🇮🇳 Indian Air Force IAF AN 32 Aircraft Crashed while Landing at Jorhat Air Base in Assam
IAF personnel have immediately reached and are carrying out rescue operations.
The Antonov An-32 is a twin engine, Soviet origin military transport aircraft#planecrashpic.twitter.com/qq6qIBLmSp
— Kamalraj Singh (@kamalrajsingh_) June 13, 2026
Officials said more details are expected to emerge once the inquiry progresses.
The AN-32 has long been one of the Indian Air Force's key transport aircraft, regularly used for logistics, troop movement and supply missions across the country. Saturday's accident has come as a major loss for the force and the families of the personnel who were serving onboard.
(With inputs from agencies)
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