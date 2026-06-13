A taxi driver from Uttarakhand's Lohaghat area was allegedly assaulted and publicly humiliated after a dispute over charging lower fares than other operators. Family members claim he was forced to wear a garland of shoes and had his phone snatched. A video of the incident has gone viral, prompting public outrage.

A disturbing incident from Uttarakhand's Lohaghat area has sparked widespread outrage after a video surfaced online showing a taxi driver allegedly being humiliated by a group of people following a dispute over passenger fares. The driver, a resident of the Dungra Bora area, operates a taxi service on the Lohaghat-Delhi route. According to information shared by his family, the incident took place on Wednesday morning while he was travelling towards Delhi with passengers.

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Dispute Began Over Lower Taxi Fare

Local reports suggest that the argument started near Devaradi Bend when the driver allegedly charged a lower fare than some other vehicle operators on the route. What began as a verbal disagreement soon turned into a serious confrontation.

Family members claim that several people surrounded the driver and behaved aggressively with him, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar. They allege that the group publicly humiliated him by placing a garland made of shoes around his neck. The driver was also reportedly assaulted when he tried to object.

Trigger Warning: Videos below contain disturbing visuals, abusive language. Viewers' discretion is advised.

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Mobile Phone Also Snatched

The victim's relatives further alleged that his mobile phone was taken away during the incident. The episode has left the driver and his family deeply upset.

According to family members, the driver is currently in Delhi and is expected to submit a formal written complaint to the police after returning to the region. They have demanded strict action against those responsible.

Police Begin Inquiry After Video Emerges

The incident gained attention after a video of the alleged humiliation began circulating on social media. The footage quickly drew strong reactions from users, many of whom called the treatment shameful and demanded justice for the driver.

Lohaghat Station House Officer Ashok Kumar told Dainik Bhaskar that police have taken note of the video. He stated that officials are verifying the authenticity of the footage and identifying the individuals seen in it.

Police said necessary legal action will be taken once a formal complaint is received and the facts are confirmed through investigation.

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Social Media Demands Action

The viral video has led to intense discussion online. Many users described the incident as an example of bullying and alleged pressure from local transport groups. Others expressed concern that a driver was allegedly targeted simply for offering passengers a cheaper fare.

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Several social media users tagged Uttarakhand Police and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, urging authorities to act quickly. Many also praised the driver for trying to make travel more affordable and said no person should face public humiliation for honest work.