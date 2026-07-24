Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated the flood death toll of 47 will rise as many areas in Charaideo and Sivasagar are disconnected. He highlighted that many people are unable to report their condition, suggesting the actual numbers are higher.

Death Toll and Missing Persons to Increase

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the death toll in the floods will go up as many areas are disconnected, adding that 47 people have died and 8 are missing so far. Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said the government has not been able to reach several affected areas, particularly in Charaideo and Sivasagar districts, and many people are unable to report their condition due to the disruption in connectivity.

"In Charaideo and Sivasagar district missing person number is seven; this is what has been reported. But many people are not in a position to report us; we are disconnected from them. So I think the death toll and missing person number will increase only. What we have stated today, the number will be bigger. It will go up,"Assam CM said.

He said 77 revenue circles across Assam have been affected by the floods, with 47 deaths and eight people missing so far. "In Charaideo district, three revenue circles, 152 villages and 133159 people have been affected and 10 people died, and one person is still missing. In Sivasagar district, 5 revenue circles, 333 villages, 5.30 lakh population have affected and 21 people have died so far and six others are missing," CM Sarma said.

Relief Efforts and Assessment

CM Sarma said relief materials have been sent to all flood-affected villages in Charaideo, while authorities have not been able to reach around 30 per cent of the affected areas in Nazira in Sivasagar due to multiple layers of mud, even as floodwaters recede.

"In Sivasagar assembly constituency, we are yet to reach 20 per cent of affected areas. The situation is still grim cabinet ministers Bimal Borah and Sushanta Borgohain are camping there and Minister Keshab Mahanta will go there today evening. Releif materials have been sending to Charaideo, Sivasagar district," he added. Following this, many areas were flooded, and CM Sarma said that he witnessed an unimaginable situation. During this time, rainfall was more in Dibrugarh and other areas, and the water level of the Brahmaputra River also increased. He said Agriculture, Veterinary and Health Ministers have been asked to visit Charaideo, Sivasagar, Golaghat and Jorhat after three days to assess the damage and assist affected people.

CM Sarma added that, "the state has received Rs 4,000 crore under the 16th Finance Commission period and currently has around Rs 800 crore at its disposal. He said immediate relief expenditure is not expected to exceed Rs 100-150 crore, but the government will assess the overall damage and submit a memorandum seeking additional funds."

Unusually High Rainfall

Highlighting the unusually high rainfall, CM Sarma said Nagaland received 121 per cent more than normal rainfall, while Mokokchung recorded 493 per cent excess rainfall between July 18 and 20.

"In Nagaland 181 percent more rainfall was recorded. Nagaland as a whole received 121 percent normal rainfall, but Mokokchung received 493 percent more rainfall compared to the normal rainfall on July 18-20 and Wokha and Mon districts also received 108 percent and 45 percent more rainfall. In Charaideo district received 436 percent more rainfall and Sivasagar district received 134 percent more rainfall during those days," CM Sarma said. He said the normal rainfall during the period was 31.7 mm, but the actual rainfall recorded was 170 mm. Mokokchung received 238.9 mm, while Mon recorded 51.3 mm of rainfall. (ANI)