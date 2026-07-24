Mumbai content creator Keshav Narayan Bisht used his first social media earnings to surprise his father with a new pair of shoes instead of buying a gadget for himself. The emotional Instagram video, captioned "Dad you're priceless," has touched hearts and gone viral online.

A heartwarming video of a Mumbai-based content creator surprising his father with his first earnings from content creation has touched thousands of social media users. Instead of spending the money on himself, the creator chose to buy his father a new pair of shoes, creating an emotional moment that has resonated widely online. The touching gesture has been praised for highlighting gratitude, family values and the importance of cherishing loved ones. The video was shared on Instagram by Keshav Narayan Bisht.

The caption read: "Dad you’re priceless."

The clip also featured the text: "Surprising my father with my first earnings from content creation."

Father Was Told They Were Going to Buy Camera Equipment

To make the surprise even more memorable, Keshav told his father that they were heading out to buy new camera equipment.

Expecting a visit to an electronics store, his father was visibly surprised when they instead arrived at a shoe store.

Keshav then asked his father to try on a pair of shoes before revealing that they were a gift purchased using his first earnings from content creation. The heartfelt moment became even more emotional when his father smiled, warmly embraced him and expressed his happiness.

Why He Chose His Father Over a Gadget

Explaining the decision behind the surprise, Keshav revealed that he had initially been saving money to buy a pair of Ray-Ban Meta Glasses.

"I was saving money for that, and I saved around 17k-18k, and I thought I would ask my parents to put in 5000 to let me buy Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, but I thought I could buy them after sometime but what if my father is no more?" Bisht recalled.

He said the thought made him realise that material possessions could wait, but opportunities to make his father happy might not always be there.

"So, I thought I should buy him a nice pair of shoes at least," he added.

Social Media Applauds the Heartwarming Gesture

The emotional video quickly went viral, with many users appreciating Keshav's thoughtfulness and love for his father.

One user commented: "Keep making them proud, brother. Aur aage badho. Wishing you the very best."

A second user commented: "Dad’s hand on shoulder feels so great ."

A third user commented: "I bow down here.."

The video has struck an emotional chord with viewers, with many saying it serves as a reminder that the greatest gifts are often those given with love and gratitude rather than a hefty price tag.