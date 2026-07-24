Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched a modern door-to-door waste collection and transportation project in West Delhi, aiming to improve sanitation for nearly 4.5 lakh households. The initiative features GPS-enabled monitoring, smart vehicles and upgraded waste management infrastructure.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has begun a door-to-door rubbish collection and secondary transportation operation in West Delhi as part of the government's Clean Delhi campaign. The initiative aims to modernise waste management, enhance sanitation services, and provide regular rubbish collection across the city. During the launch in Janakpuri, the Chief Minister waved off 917 trash-collecting vans equipped with contemporary technologies.

4.5 Lakh Households to Benefit

The project will initially cover around 4.5 lakh households across 25 municipal wards in West Delhi. In the initial phase, services will begin in six wards, while the remaining 19 wards are scheduled to be brought under the system by August. The effort strives to promote frequent, effective and accountable rubbish collection for residents.

Technology-Driven Waste Management

The new fleet comprises 225 e-rickshaws, 550 small tippers, 52 compactors, 41 hook loaders, 28 mini trucks, 10 dumpers and six bin washers, along with Fixed Compaction Transfer Station (FCTS) bins. The entire operation will be controlled by a GPS-enabled central control center, the eSBM app, CCTV surveillance and a dedicated hotline, assuring better transparency and efficiency.

Twice-Daily Garbage Collection

Under the redesigned method, residential garbage will be collected twice a day—once in the morning and again in the evening. Traditional open dhalaos are also being replaced with modern, odour-free Fixed Compaction Transfer Stations to improve hygiene and reduce pollution. The Delhi administration aims to spread the concept across the national capital in phases.