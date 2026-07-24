A Mumbai consumer court has ordered Flipkart and a vendor to refund over ₹1.11 lakh to a customer who received beard growth oil instead of the iPhone 14 Pro he ordered. The court also mandated ₹70,000 in compensation, terming the e-commerce giant's handling of the complaint an 'unfair trade practice'.

A Mumbai consumer court has ordered Flipkart and a vendor to reimburse a client who purchased an Apple iPhone 14 Pro but received beard growth oil instead, totalling more than Rs 1.11 lakh. Additionally, the forum mandated that they pay ₹70,000 for compensation and legal fees.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Additional DCF, Mumbai (Suburban), ruled earlier this month that it was "unfair trade practice" to continually close consumer complaints without offering any remedy.

The commission noted that the consumer placed the order through Flipkart after completing the requisite payment, and that the platform was responsible for ensuring that the proper merchandise was delivered.

“Therefore, the opposing party No 1 (Flipkart) bore a commensurate obligation to guarantee that the customer received the goods bought and to offer an appropriate method for redressal of consumer concerns," the commission stated.

It also concluded that an e-commerce platform cannot withdraw from a transaction after enabling a sale, especially if a consumer immediately claims getting an altogether different goods.

The commission stated that it "amounts to a clear cut deficiency in service and also constitutes an unfair trade practice" to fail to look into the complaint, retrieve the incorrectly delivered package, issue a replacement or refund, and continually shut the grievance without providing any assistance.

Additionally, it concluded that the seller, International Value Retail Pvt Ltd, had provided inadequate service, failing to deliver the agreed-upon merchandise or address the customer's complaint in spite of numerous requests. The commission held Flipkart and the vendor jointly and severally guilty, holding them accountable for the complainant's loss and inconvenience.

What Was The Case?

The suit said that on April 22, 2023, the Powai resident purchased an Apple iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB) on Flipkart for Rs 1,11,793 under a free EMI plan.

The phone cover and charger that were bought separately were delivered, however the main shipment that was received the following day reportedly included packaging materials and beard growth oil rather than the smartphone.

The client stated that during April and May 2023, he called Flipkart's customer service several times and sent them all necessary paperwork. But without a replacement or reimbursement, his complaint was always listed as handled.

The consumer forum asked Flipkart and the vendor to return Rs 1,11,793 with 9% yearly interest from April 22, 2023, till payment is received. It also directed them to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for mental anguish and harassment, plus Rs 20,000 in legal costs, within 45 days.

Apple India, which was also named a party to the action, said that it only distributes Apple-branded items through independent dealers and resellers and has no say in the duties of such sellers to customers. Accepting the company's objections, the panel dismissed the case against Apple India.