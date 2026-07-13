A woman has gone viral after sharing a video of herself shaving her head with the caption, "POV: My mom planned my marriage." While many viewed it as a bold stand against family pressure and praised her courage, others urged people not to assume the reason behind the haircut.

A video of a young woman shaving off her long hair has gone viral on Instagram, with thousands of users trying to understand the story behind the unexpected decision. The woman, identified as Keerthana Menon, is seen sitting calmly in a barber's chair while her hair is completely shaved off. She does not speak during the clip or explain why she chose to do it.

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Instead, the video carries a simple caption that reads, "POV: My mom planned my marriage." That single line has led to widespread discussion across social media.

Caption fuels different interpretations

Many users believed the haircut was Keerthana's way of protesting against an arranged marriage planned by her family. Others saw it as a symbolic statement about personal freedom and the right to decide when and whom to marry.

However, Keerthana has not confirmed that this was the real reason. It remains unclear whether she shaved her head because of family pressure, for religious reasons, to donate her hair, or simply to create engaging social media content.

The lack of any explanation has only increased curiosity, with people offering different opinions about the meaning of the video.

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Internet reacts with praise and questions

The post quickly attracted thousands of comments. Many users praised what they believed was a bold decision.

"More power to you, girl," one user wrote, while another commented, "Modern problems need legendary solutions."

Some viewers even joked that they had found a new way to avoid unwanted marriage proposals. Others admired her confidence, saying she had shown the courage to stand up for herself.

At the same time, several users advised people not to jump to conclusions. They pointed out that the creator had never confirmed the reason behind shaving her head and that the internet should avoid making assumptions without knowing the full story.

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Whether the video reflects a personal protest or something entirely different remains unknown. Still, it has started conversations about arranged marriages, individual choice and the pressure many young people feel when making life decisions.