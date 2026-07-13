The Supreme Court directed the Centre to submit the rules for the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, in a sealed cover within two weeks. The order came on a PIL against high airfares and reduced baggage allowance by private airlines.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to place on record, within two weeks, the rules framed under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, a legislation intended to modernise the country's civil aviation framework.

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A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked the Centre to submit the rules before the court in a sealed cover, regardless of whether they have been laid before Parliament.

The counsel appearing for the Centre informed the bench that the draft rules are ready and they are in the process of translation. The counsel said the rules have to be placed before Parliament.

"We grant two weeks' time to the respondents to place before this court in a sealed cover the rules which have been framed, irrespective of the fact whether they are placed before the Houses of Parliament," said the bench.

The top court posted the matter for further hearing on August 3.

PIL on Airfare Hikes and Airline Charges

The order of the top court came on a PIL filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan seeking a robust and independent regulator that ensures transparency and passenger protection across the civil aviation sector.

The plea also sought regulatory guidelines to control the "unpredictable fluctuations" in airfare and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines in India.

Earlier, the Centre had told the apex court that the Ministry of Civil Aviation was actively considering the issues raised in the plea. The apex court had termed the exorbitant rise in airfares by the airlines "exploitation", and sought a response from the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on the plea.

All private airlines have, without any credible justification, reduced the free check-in baggage allowance for economy class passengers from 25 kg to 15 kg, "thereby converting what was earlier part of the ticketed service into a new revenue stream", the petition stated.

The petition further claimed that currently, no authority has the power to review or cap airfares or ancillary fees, allowing the airlines to exploit consumers through hidden charges and unpredictable pricing. (ANI)