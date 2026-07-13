Travel creator Tanya Khanijow has praised Gangtok, Sikkim, as the "Most Walkable Indian City" for its elevated walkways, safe streets, pleasant weather, and peaceful environment. Her viral video highlighted Gangtok's pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, strict honking rules, and better urban planning.

Travel vlogger and Instagram influencer Tanya Khanijow has praised Gangtok, the capital city of Sikkim, as one of India's most pedestrian-friendly destinations. In a recent social media video, Tanya highlighted the city's well-planned infrastructure, peaceful atmosphere, and safe walking spaces, describing it as the "most walkable Indian city" in her opinion.

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Sharing glimpses of her experience in Gangtok, the travel creator explained how the city's elevated walkways, cleaner surroundings, and efficient traffic management make walking a comfortable and safe experience. Her video has sparked discussions online about urban planning, pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, and the need for similar facilities in other Indian cities.

Elevated Walkways Make Walking Safer In Gangtok

According to Tanya, Gangtok stands out among Indian cities due to its dedicated pedestrian infrastructure. She pointed out that the city's elevated walkways allow people to move around safely without coming into direct conflict with vehicular traffic.

"This is the most walkable city that I have ever been to in India. There are so many of these elevated, uninterrupted footpaths that don't interfere with traffic, and you feel safe while walking," Tanya said in her video.

She added that these thoughtfully designed pathways make daily commuting easier and provide pedestrians with a safer environment.

Strict Rules And Pleasant Weather Add To Experience

Apart from its infrastructure, Tanya also praised Gangtok's peaceful surroundings and disciplined traffic culture. She highlighted the city's strict action against unnecessary honking, which she said helps maintain a quieter atmosphere.

"On top of that, the weather is so pleasant that I walked for 30 minutes without even realising it. There is also a ₹1,000 fine for honking unnecessarily, so there isn't much noise," she revealed.

The pleasant climate and calm environment, according to the vlogger, make Gangtok an ideal destination for long walks and exploring the city on foot.

Tanya Praises Safety For Women Travellers

Tanya also spoke about the sense of safety women experience while walking alone in Gangtok. She said women do not feel uncomfortable due to unwanted attention or intrusive behaviour while exploring the city.

"Girls, if you are walking by yourself, people won't stare at you intrusively here; it feels very safe," Tanya said.

She expressed her admiration for a city where pedestrian-friendly spaces, respect for women's safety, and public convenience are given importance.

"It's strange, isn't it? Something that should be a right in every one of our cities feels like a pleasant surprise to find here," she shared.

Tanya's Viral Post Receives Praise Online

Sharing the video on Instagram, Tanya captioned it: "The most walkable Indian city in my opinion! Share this with someone who likes walking."

The post received significant attention, with many users praising Gangtok's infrastructure and comparing it with cities that continue to face challenges related to pedestrian facilities.

One user commented: "Northeast Paradise of India."

Second user commented: "Every city should be like Gangtok and the sticker behind every car “Be kind to animals.”"

Third user commented: "I live in Jaipur and I just walk a 300 mts from my house. The most difficult walk with no footpaths, potholes on roads and so much traffic and that too inside roads."

The viral discussion has once again highlighted the importance of pedestrian-friendly city planning, safer walking spaces, and improved urban infrastructure across India.