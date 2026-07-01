A viral video showing a woman reading How to Kill Men and Get Away With It on a metro has sparked debate and humour across social media. While many reacted to the book's bold title with jokes and memes, others said it should not be judged by its cover.

A video showing a woman reading a book titled ‘How to Kill Men and Get Away With It’ while travelling on a metro has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion online. The clip garnered massive views, with users sharing mixed reactions to the book's striking title.

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In the video, the woman is seen quietly reading during her journey. However, it is the title on the book's cover that quickly caught the attention of viewers and became the focus of online conversations.

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Users react with humour and debate

The viral clip has prompted thousands of comments across social media platforms. While many users reacted with jokes and memes, others linked the video to recent public discussions surrounding the widely talked-about Sia case.

At the same time, several users urged people not to jump to conclusions based only on the book's title. They pointed out that publishers often choose bold titles to attract readers and that the title alone does not explain what a book is actually about.

It is also unclear from the viral video whether the woman was actively reading the novel or whether only its cover was visible. There is no evidence to suggest anything about her personal views or intentions based on the short clip.

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What is the book about?

How to Kill Men and Get Away With It is a work of fiction written by author Katy Brent. The novel is a psychological thriller mixed with dark comedy, crime fiction and satire.

The story follows Kitty Collins, a successful and popular young woman who appears confident on the outside but hides deep anger and frustration. Throughout the novel, she targets men who have committed violence or abuse against women. As the story unfolds, she tries to hide her crimes while balancing her public life, relationships and friendships, even as a police investigation closes in.

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A fictional story, not a real-life guide

Despite its shocking title, the novel is entirely fictional. It is not connected to any real crime, murder or individual, nor is it a guide that encourages or teaches criminal behaviour.

Instead, the book uses fictional crime and suspense to explore themes such as violence against women, gender inequality, online culture and society's double standards. The recent viral metro video has once again shown how a single image or book cover can trigger widespread discussion, even when many people are unaware of the story behind it.

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