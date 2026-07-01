A woman in Budhi village of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district tied her drunk husband to an electricity pole and taped his mouth shut after he allegedly disrupted a protest against a liquor shop. The women have been protesting since April 13, demanding the shop's relocation from a residential area. Police later freed the man.

In a rather bizarre incident, a woman protesting against a liquor shop in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district tied her drunk husband to an electricity pole after he allegedly disrupted the demonstration. The incident happened in Budhi village, where local women have been holding a sit-in since April 13, demanding that the liquor shop be moved away from the residential area, according to a report by the Times of India. A video of the incident surfaced on Tuesday and quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread attention.

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Woman acted after alleged abuse and disturbance

According to police and the women leading the protest, the man arrived at the protest site in an intoxicated condition. He allegedly abused the women, created a disturbance and argued that the liquor shop should remain at its present location.

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His wife, who has been taking part in the protest and was reportedly frustrated with his drinking habit, reacted by tying him to a nearby electricity pole and taping his mouth shut. Police later reached the spot, untied the man and brought the situation under control. No violence was reported after officers intervened.

Women vow to continue protest

The women reportedly say they have continued their protest through the summer and will not stop during the monsoon. Protester Manjita Sonwane said the agitation would continue until the administration shifts the liquor shop from the residential area.

The protest has received support from local public representatives, including the area's MP, MLA and municipal representatives. However, residents claim that despite repeated promises, authorities have yet to relocate the liquor shop.

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