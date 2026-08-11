HP CM Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off 46 new firefighting vehicles across districts. The government has approved a Rs 65.33 crore budget to expand and modernise firefighting services, prioritising public safety and emergency response.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday flagged off 46 new quick-response firefighting vehicles for fire units across various districts of the state. Of these, nine vehicles have been allocated to Shimla district, eight to Kangra, five each to Mandi and Solan, three each to Hamirpur, Una, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti, two each to Sirmaur, Bilaspur and Kullu and one to Kinnaur.

Commitment to Public Safety

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government accords the highest priority to the safety and security of the people. He said that strengthening firefighting and emergency response services was essential to ensure a swift response during disasters and other emergencies. The procurement process for another 37 new firefighting vehicles is currently underway.

Budget and Modernisation Drive

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government was laying special emphasis on the expansion and modernisation of firefighting services across the state, for which a budget of Rs 65.33 crore has been approved. He said that during 2024-25, 22 firefighting vehicles have been procured at a cost of Rs 9.60 crore and deployed to the concerned fire units.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was committed to ensuring that modern firefighting and emergency response services reach every part of the state. He said that the Fire Services Department was being equipped with modern technology, advanced equipment and trained human resources.

He said that, in the coming years, fire stations, fire posts, vehicles, equipment and manpower would be expanded in accordance with the requirements of the state.

Infrastructure and Manpower Expansion

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the necessary infrastructure for firefighting services was also being strengthened across the state. He said that the construction of the Fire Post building at Bijhri had been completed at a cost of approximately Rs 4.85 crore, while Rs 3.5 crore each was being spent on the construction of Sub-Fire Station buildings at Nadaun and Indora. He added that Rs three crore had also been sanctioned for the construction of a Sub-Fire Station at Kandaghat.

He further said that eight water tenders costing Rs 3.85 crore were being procured for newly established and upgraded sub-fire stations and fire posts.

The Chief Minister said that new fire posts and fire stations were also being established to expand the reach of firefighting services across the state. Tahliwal in Una district has been upgraded to a Sub-Fire Station, while a new fire post has been established in the Changar area of Kangra district.

He said that 754 sanctioned posts of various categories of firefighting personnel have been filled to ensure the smooth functioning of the newly established fire units.

He said that the state government was making all possible efforts to strengthen the state's overall emergency response capacity. Work was being undertaken simultaneously on modern vehicles, improved equipment, adequate manpower and robust infrastructure to minimise the loss of life and property in the event of disasters or fire incidents.

Mayor Municipal Corporation Shimla Surinder Chauhan, Additional Chief Secretary R D Nazeem, Director General (Home Guards) Satwant Atwal, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh and senior officers of the Fire Services Department were present on the occasion. (ANI)