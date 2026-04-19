A video showing a man making jaggery while sitting in a tray with slippers on has sparked widespread concern over hygiene. The clip shows him shaping jaggery with bare hands. While some users criticised the unsafe practice, others said not all producers follow such methods. The incident has raised fresh questions about cleanliness and food safety.

A video showing a man making jaggery has gone viral on social media, raising serious questions about hygiene and food safety. In the clip, the man is seen sitting inside a large metal tray while shaping jaggery with his bare hands and wearing slippers, which has upset many viewers.

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Why the video went viral

The man appears to be preparing jaggery by hand, rolling it into round shapes. However, he is sitting in the same tray where the jaggery is kept.

Jaggery are is kept in the tray as he continues shaping them wearing slippers without any protective gloves. A small bowl with some liquid is placed nearby.

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Many people online pointed out that wearing slippers while sitting inside the tray is unhygienic and unsafe for food preparation.

Strong reactions on social media

The video quickly sparked debate. Some users expressed disgust and said they would not want to eat such food.

Others argued that not all jaggery is made this way. They said many families and small producers maintain proper cleanliness while preparing it.

A few users also shared that jaggery making in villages can vary, and one video should not be used to judge everyone.

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Mixed opinions from users

Some people blamed lack of strict rules and monitoring for such practices. They said small-scale food makers often do not follow proper hygiene standards.

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Others defended traditional methods, saying conditions are not always perfect but not all production is unsafe.

A few comments also mentioned that jaggery is sometimes mixed with other substances, raising concerns about quality as well.

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Hygiene remains key issue

Experts often say that cleanliness is very important in food preparation, whether it is done at home or in small units.

The viral video has once again highlighted the need for better awareness and basic hygiene practices, especially in food handling.