Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of Tripura's fisheries sector for 2025-26. The meeting assessed project implementation, fund use, and highlighted significant growth in fish production.

A high-level review meeting of the Fisheries Department was held under the chairmanship of Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das to assess the progress of ongoing schemes and development initiatives. The meeting focused on reviewing the achievements, budget utilisation, and implementation status of various departmental projects during the 2025-26 financial year.

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Meeting to Evaluate Performance and Fund Utilisation

Addressing the meeting, the Minister stated that the primary objective was to evaluate the department's performance in the previous financial year, examine the effectiveness of project implementation, and assess the proper utilisation of allocated funds. He added that areas where targets have not been fully achieved would be identified and addressed through future action plans.

Officials from the subdivision level to the state level participated in the review meeting. Detailed discussions were held on the progress of ongoing projects, the implementation of government schemes, and the overall activities of the department.

Remarkable Growth in Fish Production

Highlighting the state's achievements in fish production, Sudhangshu Das said the fisheries sector has witnessed remarkable growth over the past few years. According to preliminary estimates, fish production in Tripura increased significantly during the 2025-26 financial year compared to previous years, reflecting the positive impact of government initiatives.

The Minister credited the success to the effective implementation of both state and central government schemes, including the Mukhyamantri Matsya Vikas Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. He expressed confidence that the continued adoption of modern technologies, capacity-building programs for fish farmers, and sustained government support would further strengthen the fisheries sector and contribute significantly to the vision of a self-reliant Tripura. (ANI)