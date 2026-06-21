One person was killed and 26 others were injured after a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. The incident took place at the Balaji Fire Works factory. Three of the injured are in critical condition.

One person was killed and 26 others were injured after an explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district on Saturday, police said.

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The incident took place at the Balaji Fire Works factory located in Ayan Rajapatti when workers were engaged in manufacturing activities.

According to Masarpatti Police Station, the deceased has been identified as Mariammal, a resident of Nathathupatti who was employed at the factory.

Officials said that 26 workers sustained injuries in the explosion, with three of them reported to be in critical condition. The injured were shifted to the Government Hospital in Sattur for treatment.

The blast caused extensive damage to the factory premises. Two rooms in the factory were partially damaged and are in danger of collapsing, while three rooms were completely damaged.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services departments in Kovilpatti and Vilathikulam rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

Officials are also conducting searches through the debris to ascertain whether any workers remain trapped inside the damaged structure.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the blast are awaited.

Fire in Delhi Electronics Godown

Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out at an electronics godown in Lane Number 7 of Delhi's Bihari Colony, Shahdara, in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters subsequently brought the blaze under control in an hour.

"We received a call of fire at 4.50-4.51 am. When we came here, we found it to be a godown of electronic items...We made all the efforts and brought the fire under control...It took us an hour to bring the fire control...", Fire Station officer Anoop Singh told ANI.

Six vehicles of the Delhi Fire Service were deployed to the site to carry out firefighting operations and prevent the flames from spreading to nearby structures. (ANI)