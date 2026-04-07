A viral video from Guntur shows a man cleaning a large quantity of ginger with his bare feet before it is used for cooking biryani. The clip has sparked strong reactions online, with some raising hygiene concerns while others defended the method. The video comes amid recent arrests in Telangana over adulterated ginger-garlic paste.

A video from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh has gone viral on social media, showing a man cleaning a large amount of ginger in a big vessel using his bare feet. In the clip, the man is seen stepping on the ginger to remove dirt. Reports say the cleaned ginger is later used to make paste, which is then added to biryani. The visuals have shocked many people, especially because the food is meant for public consumption.

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People react with mixed opinions online

The video has triggered strong reactions from social media users. Many people questioned the hygiene standards and raised concerns about food safety.

Some users criticised the practice and asked whether food safety officials were taking action. Others linked the video to larger concerns about how food is prepared behind the scenes.

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At the same time, a section of users defended the method. They said ginger is often cleaned this way in large quantities because it is difficult to wash by hand. However, some suggested that at least protective gear like foot covers or gloves should be used.

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There were also light-hearted comments, with a few people joking about the situation, while others said such practices must change with time.

Link to recent food safety case in Telangana

The viral video has appeared at a time when food safety is already under focus. In a separate case in Hyderabad, Telangana Police recently arrested a man named Hasan Ali for making and selling adulterated ginger and garlic paste.

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Officials seized items worth around ₹22 lakh during the operation. The action was led by IPS officer Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath. This case has increased public concern about the quality and safety of food products available in the market.

Need for better hygiene awareness

Experts say that proper cleaning and safe handling of food ingredients are very important, especially when food is prepared for others. They stress that even if traditional methods are used, hygiene should not be ignored. Clean water, proper tools, and protective measures can help reduce health risks.