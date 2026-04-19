Why US Sees Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir As A 'Red Flag' In Iran Talks
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has been flagged by sections of US security establishment as a possible ‘red flag’. Experts say Pakistan’s past actions add to doubts, making Munir both a potential diplomatic asset and a strategic risk.
Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir at the centre of US scrutiny
Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir has come under fresh attention in the United States. Reports suggest that some US officials see him as a possible “red flag” while dealing with sensitive matters in the Middle East.
This concern comes at a time when tensions between the US and Iran remain high.
What the US report says
A report by Fox News, based on intelligence inputs, claims that sections of the US security system are worried about Munir’s close links with Iran’s military leadership.
Officials fear that these ties may affect how reliable he is when dealing with US interests.
Trump’s support vs security concerns
US President Donald Trump has openly praised Munir and even called him his 'favourite field marshal'.
However, this public support does not fully match the concerns within US intelligence circles. Some officials believe Munir’s connections could complicate American plans in the region.
His role as a backchannel mediator
Munir is believed to be acting as a quiet link between Washington and Tehran. This means he helps both sides communicate without formal talks.
While this role can be useful, critics say it also creates risk. They worry that someone connected to both sides may not always act in line with US interests.
Links with Iran's military leaders
Reports say Munir has had ties with senior figures in Iran’s military, especially the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. These include:
- Qassem Soleimani (killed in 2020)
- Hossein Salami
A retired Pakistani officer, Ahmed Saeed, told Fox News that these personal ties are now being closely examined.
Why past concerns about Pakistan matter
The current doubts are not new. For years, US policymakers have questioned Pakistan’s role in regional security.
During the Afghanistan war, critics accused Pakistan of taking US support while also allowing Taliban-linked groups to operate.
Experts from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, including analyst Bill Roggio, say this history makes it harder to fully trust Pakistan’s actions today.
A tricky situation for the US
For the US, this is a difficult balance:
Trump values his relationship with Munir Intelligence agencies remain cautious about his links
Some officials see Munir as a helpful bridge between the US and Iran. Others believe he could become a strategic risk.
What this means going forward
As tensions continue in the Middle East, the debate is likely to grow. The key question is simple:
Is Asim Munir a useful messenger between rivals, or a risk to US plans?
The answer could shape future talks between the US, Pakistan and Iran.
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