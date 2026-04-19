Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir has come under fresh attention in the United States. Reports suggest that some US officials see him as a possible “red flag” while dealing with sensitive matters in the Middle East.

This concern comes at a time when tensions between the US and Iran remain high.

What the US report says

A report by Fox News, based on intelligence inputs, claims that sections of the US security system are worried about Munir’s close links with Iran’s military leadership.

Officials fear that these ties may affect how reliable he is when dealing with US interests.