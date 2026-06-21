Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticised actions against mosques and madrasas in the state's border districts, warning that such measures could disturb the long-standing communal harmony and create unnecessary controversies and polarisation.

Gehlot Warns Against Disturbing Communal Harmony

Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the ongoing action against mosques and madrasas in Rajasthan's border districts, alleging that such measures could disturb the long-standing communal harmony of the region, asserting that the "central and state governments should not create unnecessary controversies."

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Taking to his official X account on Saturday, Gehlot highlighted the history of "peaceful coexistence in Rajasthan's international border districts adjoining Pakistan and said the region has remained largely free from communal tensions since Independence."

"The international border districts of Pakistan adjacent to Rajasthan have always maintained an atmosphere of harmony since independence. No matter what kind of communal environment prevailed across the country, it is likely that mutual tensions never even arose here," Gehlot wrote.

Emphasising the spirit of unity in the region, the former chief minister said that people of all faiths have historically stood together, including during times of national conflict.

"Here, Hindu and Muslim religious sites are in the same category, and people from both sides fully respect each other's sacred places. Whether it was the 1965 war or the 1971 war, people of all religions in this region extended complete cooperation to the army and the government in giving Pakistan a decisive defeat," he wrote.

Gehlot further alleged that the action against mosques and madrasas was selective in nature and warned that such steps could lead to social polarisation in an area known for communal harmony.

"In such a place, it is not appropriate for the central government to selectively target mosques and madrasas with actions merely on its signal, solely to create tension and polarization. Many of these religious sites were established even before independence. The local Hindu community is also against this action, and protests against it have occurred in several places. Such actions targeting one religion are reprehensible. The central and state governments should not create unnecessary controversies," he stated.

राजस्थान के साथ लगी पाकिस्तान की अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा के जिलों में आजादी के बाद से ही माहौल हमेशा सौहार्दपूर्ण रहा है। देशभर में चाहे कैसा भी सांप्रदायिक माहौल रहा हो पर संभवतः यहां कभी आपसी तनाव भी पैदा नहीं हुआ। यहां हिन्दू और मुस्लिम धर्मस्थल एक ही श्रेणी में हैं और दोनों… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 20, 2026

Context: Jaipur Anti-Encroachment Drive

His remarks come amid recent administrative actions concerning encroachments and religious structures in parts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur.

Earlier, on June 8, the Jaipur district administration imposed a temporary ban on internet services as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of an anti-encroachment drive proposed by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA).

Jaipur Divisional Commissioner V Saravana Kumar issued the order, making this decision due to concerns that the misuse of social media platforms and internet-based services could lead to the spread of rumours and a breach of public peace.

A joint operation by the JDA and district administration was underway in the Jagatpura area to widen the road running parallel to the railway line near Nandpuri Underpass from its existing 25-30 feet to the designated 80 feet. The drive involved the removal of five religious structures, including a mosque, two temples, a satsang hall, and a mazar (shrine), which fall within the road's right-of-way.

Additional police forces were deployed to maintain law and order during the demolition drive.

Anand Sharma, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the JDA Vigilance Wing, noted that 134 encroachments were removed during a previous drive on May 22. Owners of the religious structures and other encroachers were given time to dismantle the constructions themselves; with the deadline now expired, the administration has initiated direct action.

Officials highlighted that the road in question remains significantly narrower than its recorded width of 80 feet in several stretches, necessitating the current drive to ensure compliance with planning norms. (ANI)

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