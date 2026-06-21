Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the Bishnu Rabha Divas, presenting state awards to artists Manik Barbayan, Madhusudan Das, Gita Upadhyay, and Mohammad Shamsuddin Ahmed. He paid tribute to Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha's contributions.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attended the Bishnu Rabha Divas celebrations and award ceremony at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati, and paid heartfelt tributes to Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha. On the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma presented the 'Bishnu Rabha Award', 'Sati Sadhani Award', and 'Ajan Peer Award' to distinguished personalities in recognition of their contributions to art, literature and cultural harmony.

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State-Level Awards Conferred

It may be noted that the state-level Bishnu Rabha Award 2026 has been conferred on noted dancer Manik Barbayan and distinguished artist Madhusudan Das. The state-level Sati Sadhani Award 2026 has been awarded to eminent writer Gita Upadhyay, while the 2025 national-level Ajan Pir Award has been conferred on renowned artist Mohammad Shamsuddin Ahmed.

CM Sarma on Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha's Legacy

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma described Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha as a symbol of Assam's pride whose ideals, creativity and contributions continue to inspire generations. "Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha was such a personality whose talent was as vast as the mighty Brahmaputra, as expansive as the sky, and as deep as the ocean," the Chief Minister said.

He hailed Rabha as an eternal guiding star of Assam's socio-cultural life and a true people's artist. "Bishnu Prasad Rabha symbolises the self-respect and dignity of the people of Assam, and his creations have continued to guide society to enlightenment across generations. Bishnu Rabha, an immortal hero of Assam's national life, elevated the spiritual bond between the land and its people to the highest level of artistic expression. From his childhood in Dhaka to the historic Ban Theatre stage in Tezpur, from the turbulent student movements in Kolkata to the revolutionary activities in Cooch Behar, and later to the floor of the Assam Legislative Assembly, every step of Kalaguru's journey reflected a unique blend of struggle and creativity," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister, moreover, said that Bishnu Prasad Rabha spent much of his life as a wanderer, travelling across Assam and interacting with numerous tribes and communities living in both the hills and plains. "Wherever he went, he embraced the local culture, language, songs, and traditions, inspiring people to become conscious of their place in the broader national history," he said.

The Chief Minister remarked that through his songs, performances, and speeches, Kalaguru awakened mass consciousness among the people. He further stated that Bishnu Prasad Rabha carefully studied the traditions and customs of every community that forms part of the Assamese culture through first-hand experience and expressed those insights through his creative works. "His songs, poems, plays, essays, paintings, sculptures, films, and stage performances all reflect a deeply research-oriented outlook. Rabha's scholarly writings on anthropology, sociology, linguistics, and related subjects continue to open new avenues of thought and inquiry," he said.

The Chief Minister observed that Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev occupied the highest spiritual and social ideal in Bishnu Rabha's life. "Out of deep reverence and devotion to Sankardev, Rabha travelled extensively across Assam's satras, gathering and studying the rich heritage of the Neo Vaishnavite cultural tradition," the Chief Minister said.

The Jyoti-Bishnu Bond: A Cultural Renaissance

Referring to Rabha's celebrated painting of Srimanta Sankardev, the Chief Minister said that its success stemmed from Rabha's extensive understanding of Assam's cultural landscape, his firsthand experiences across the state, and his profound faith in both Sankardev's towering personality and the ideals of Vaishnavism. The Chief Minister further said that the bond between Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha was a transformative and extraordinary chapter in Assam's cultural and intellectual history, comparable to the legendary association of Sankardev and Madhavdev.

He said that the combination of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala's modern and global outlook with Bishnu Rabha's deeply rooted folk and cultural consciousness brought about a remarkable cultural renaissance in Assam. "Together, they created the first Assamese orchestra, blending indigenous instruments such as the flute, gagana, etc into a unique musical expression," he said. The Chief Minister described their collaboration as an extraordinary and unprecedented artistic partnership.

A Voice for the Oppressed

Referring to Kalaguru's election to the Assam Legislative Assembly as an independent candidate from the Tezpur constituency in 1967, he said that Bishnu Prasad Rabha was the true voice and champion of farmers, workers, and the most marginalised sections of society. His advocacy for land rights for poor and landless farmers remains as relevant in the 21st century as it was during his lifetime.

The Chief Minister further observed that Bishnu Rabha firmly believed that freedom would remain meaningless as long as the most deprived and impoverished sections of society were denied food, dignity, and the basic right to live with self-respect. He said that Kalaguru's revolution was, at its core, a sacred mission to establish the dignity and humanity of every individual.

Congratulating the recipients of the awards, the Chief Minister said that the State Government's continuing tradition of honouring distinguished individuals who have enriched Assam's cultural, literary, and folk heritage through various state and national awards represents a humble effort to recognise excellence in the spirit of Bishnu Prasad Rabha's ideals. He further observed that the achievements and dedication of the awardees would continue to inspire younger generations toward patriotism, social service, and selfless creativity.

Dignitaries Present

Noted writer and researcher Dr. Anil Saikia, who delivered the keynote address at the programme, was also attended by, among others, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah, Members of Parliament Dilip Saikia and Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma, Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Mrigen Sarania, and Additional Chief Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department B. Kalyan Chakravarthy. (ANI)