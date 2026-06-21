On a three-day tour, BJP President Nitin Nabin said the party will work to form its government in Punjab. He expressed confidence in replicating electoral success from other states and said PM Modi's trust will bring change to Punjab.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin said the party would work to form its government in Punjab, expressing confidence that the BJP would replicate its electoral success in other states and emerge victorious in Punjab as well.

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Nabin, who is on a three-day organisational tour of Punjab, arrived in Jalandhar after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar earlier on Saturday. A large number of party workers and supporters gathered to welcome him in the city.

Speaking to reporters, Nabin described Punjab as the land of bravehearts, soldiers and martyrs, and paid tribute to the contribution of the state's people to the nation. "Punjab has always given birth to bravehearts. This is the land of soldiers and Indian martyrs. Punjab's Gurus have given a message that strengthened the soul of India's culture and united the country," he said.

'Will Make Lotus Bloom in Punjab'

Expressing confidence in the party's prospects, he said the BJP would work to strengthen its presence in the state. "Just as the BJP achieved victory in Bengal, we will fight hard in Punjab and make the lotus bloom here too. The trust people have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi will certainly bring about change in Punjab, and the state will move forward while upholding its security and culture."

Massive Roadshow in Jalandhar

As part of his visit, the BJP National President led a massive roadshow in Jalandhar on Saturday evening, accompanied by senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh, marking a key highlight of his three-day organisational tour of Punjab.

BJP Leaders Target AAP Government

Speaking to reporters, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh targeted the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying, "The countdown of the Aam Aadmi Party has started and the 'Vijay Yatra' of the BJP has started."

Meanwhile, Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon said the party was receiving great response from the public. "We are receiving a great response. We have come after taking blessings from Harmandir Sahib. People want a BJP government in the state to come into power as soon as possible," Dhillon said.

Organisational Push to Strengthen Party

Nabin's three-day visit is being viewed as a significant organisational exercise aimed at energising the party cadre, strengthening coordination among leaders, and accelerating the BJP's preparations in Punjab ahead of upcoming political engagements. (ANI)