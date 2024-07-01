Viral video: Major General, 56, performs 25 pull-ups without break, netizens impressed (WATCH)

A video of Indian Army Major General Prasanna Joshi has gone viral on the social media handle X (formerly Twitter), showing the 56-year-old effortlessly completing 25 pull-ups without a break. The scene drew applause from all the young Army personnel who were present in the gym.

"Salute and respect to the physical fitness of Major General Prasanna Joshi of the Indian Army. No wonder the Indian Army has been rated as the finest fighting force in the world by the German publication Statista in October 2022. Proud of the Indian Army. Jai Hind," said Lt Colonal JS Sodhi in his X post.

Vinod Kumar, an Indian Air Force veteran, said he was inspired to hit the gym after seeing the video. "Another justification for the Indian army's reputation as one of the best combat forces in the world. General Prasanna Joshi, a major... I'm embarrassed and going to the gym right now," Kumar wrote in a post.

"Major General Prasanna Joshi's physical fitness is a reflection of the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to excellence," wrote another user.

"Such fitness is rare at his age , by Indian army gen have big tummys . It's great to see a major gen having such fitness," other user wrote. Another commented, "Absolutely beautiful. That’s what real fitness looks like. Kudos to the real heroes."

Because they require a lot of core and upper body power, pull-ups are regarded as one of the hardest bodyweight exercises. Additionally, many people find it difficult to lift their entire body weight during a full range of motion when performing pull-ups.

