Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Jana Gana Mangala...' Kerala MLA leaves Congress red faced with his version of National Anthem (WATCH)

    During a Congress party event in Kerala, a Congress leader began singing the national anthem with the words "Jana Gana Mangala" instead of the correct "Jana Gana Mana," prompting interruption from others present.

    Viral Video Jana Gana Mangala Kerala MLA leaves Congress red faced with his version of National Anthem
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    'Jana Gana Mangala...' is how a Congress leader in Kerala started the national anthem at a party event before he was stopped by others who were left flabbergasted by the rendition. A video of the incident, being shared widely by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, shows the MLA starting the National Anthem with 'Jana Gana Mangala'. 

    According to BJP leaders, the MLA was promptly interrupted by others, and then someone suggested playing it through a CD. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is also seen on stage.

    Slamming the Congress, BJP National Secretary Satya Kumar Y said, "It's truly a matter of shame that these politicians, who are representatives of the public, can't even sing the national anthem of the country properly."

    "Even a 7-year-old knows the National Anthem of India, but these Congress politicians' tongues get twisted when singing it," he added.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Turning soil into gold: PM Modi fulfills pledge with inauguration of HURL Sindri Fertiliser Plant in Jharkhand AJR

    Turning soil into gold: PM Modi fulfills pledge with inauguration of HURL Sindri Fertiliser Plant in Jharkhand

    Diplomacy in conservation: India to translocate tigers to Cambodia, eyes collaboration with Kazakhstan AJR

    Diplomacy in conservation: India to translocate tigers to Cambodia, eyes collaboration with Kazakhstan

    Karnataka: Police conduct enquiry of 8 accused in 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan case vkp

    Karnataka: Police conduct enquiry of 8 accused in ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan case

    Tamil Nadu BJP wishes CM MK Stalin on his birthday in Mandarin amid ISRO advertisement row AJR

    Tamil Nadu BJP wishes CM MK Stalin on his birthday in Mandarin amid ISRO advertisement row

    BJP may field PM Modi from a second seat in South India; Ramanathapuram in TN under consideration anr

    BJP may field PM Modi from a second seat in South India; Ramanathapuram in TN under consideration

    Recent Stories

    Turning soil into gold: PM Modi fulfills pledge with inauguration of HURL Sindri Fertiliser Plant in Jharkhand AJR

    Turning soil into gold: PM Modi fulfills pledge with inauguration of HURL Sindri Fertiliser Plant in Jharkhand

    Manjummel Boys: Over 48,000 tickets sold in Tamil Nadu on Thursday; Read rkn

    Manjummel Boys: Over 48,000 tickets sold in Tamil Nadu on Thursday; Read

    Bengaluru traffic police introduce high-tech fine system: Scan QR code, pay fines vkp

    Bengaluru traffic police introduce high-tech fine system: Scan QR code, pay fines

    Google update Math equation problem Take a photo & THIS app will solve it for you gcw

    Google update: Math equation problem? Take a photo & THIS app will solve it for you

    cricket Shikhar Dhawan joins actor Akshay Kumar on Mast Malang Jhoom dance challenge (WATCH) osf

    When Gabbar met Khiladi: Shikhar Dhawan shaking a leg with Akshay Kumar takes internet by storm (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon