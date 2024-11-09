Viral video: Gujarat farmer gives 12-year-old car grand burial as tribute (WATCH)

The ceremony was conducted at the Polara family's farm, where a special 15-foot-deep pit and a slope were created to perform the burial. A video of the event, now viral on social media, highlighted the family's deep respect for the car that brought them success over the years.

Viral video: Gujarat farmer gives 12-year-old car grand burial as tribute (WATCH)
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 10:37 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

A unique ceremony was captured in Gujarat's Amreli district as a farmer's family honored their 12-year-old car with a grand burial. The Polara family organized a farewell ceremony for their beloved Wagon R, viewing it as a symbol of luck.

The ceremony took place in Padarshinga village and the event drew an impressive crowd of nearly 1,500 people, including seers and spiritual leaders, on Thursday (November 7). The ceremony was conducted at the Polara family's farm, where a special 15-foot-deep pit and a slope were created to perform the burial. A video of the event, now viral on social media, highlighted the family's deep respect for the car that brought them success over the years.

In the video, the family members are seen performing traditional rituals around the car, which was decorated with flowers and garlands. They drove the vehicle down a slope to the prepared pit. After positioning it in the pit, the family covered the car with a green cloth, offered prayers, and showered it with rose petals. Finally, an excavator was brought in to fill the pit with clay and soil.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Polara said, "I bought this car nearly 12 years ago, and it brought prosperity to the family. Apart from seeing success in business, my family also gained respect. The vehicle proved lucky for my family and me. Hence, instead of selling it, I gave it a samadhi at my farm as a tribute."

Polara, who runs a construction business in Surat, spent around Rs 4 lakh on the ceremony and plans to plant a tree at the burial site, intending it to be a reminder of the family's treasured asset for future generations.

