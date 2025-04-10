BIG WIN for India: 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana 'extradited successfully'

Read Full Article

In a landmark breakthrough for India’s fight against terrorism, Tahawwur Hussain Rana — a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks — has been successfully extradited from the United States after years of legal and diplomatic efforts. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed his arrival in India on Thursday, calling it a "big win" in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 mayhem.

Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, is a close associate of David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani — one of the principal planners of the horrific attacks that killed 166 people and injured over 230 across Mumbai. The coordinated attacks, carried out by 10 Pakistani terrorists, targeted prominent locations including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and the Jewish outreach centre, Chabad House.

Judicial Victory After Long Legal Battle

Rana had been in judicial custody in the US under proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty. Despite exhausting all possible legal options — including a petition for a writ of certiorari, two habeas corpus petitions, and an emergency application to the US Supreme Court — all his appeals were denied.

A District Court in California had cleared the path for his extradition in May 2023, but Rana's continued litigation delayed the process until today.

High-Security Arrival in Delhi

Rana arrived in Delhi on a special flight escorted by US Marshals and was immediately taken into NIA custody. As part of precautionary measures, Delhi authorities closed Gate No. 2 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Metro Station — the gate nearest to the NIA headquarters — and restricted public movement in the area.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) assured that while one gate was closed, train services and other station entry points remain operational.

Multi-Agency Operation and Diplomatic Coordination

The NIA worked in close coordination with the US Department of Justice, US Sky Marshals, and Indian intelligence agencies throughout the extradition process. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also played key roles in securing the surrender warrant and facilitating diplomatic and legal channels.

“This is a significant step forward in India’s fight against terrorism and demonstrates our commitment to bring perpetrators of terror to justice, no matter how long it takes,” said an NIA official.

Rana's Role in 26/11

Rana is accused of conspiring with Headley, operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI), and other Pakistan-based co-conspirators in orchestrating the 26/11 terror attacks. Both LeT and HUJI are designated terrorist organisations under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

With Rana now in Indian custody, investigative agencies are expected to delve deeper into the international terror network that aided and abetted the Mumbai attacks, potentially unearthing more links and co-conspirators.

This extradition marks a powerful moment of justice for the families of the victims and a diplomatic and legal triumph for India on the global stage.

