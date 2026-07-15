A dispute over the serving order of samosas at a sweet shop in Karegaon, Pune, escalated into a violent assault on an employee. Two men were arrested by the Ranjangaon MIDC Police after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

A dispute over who should be served a plate of samosas first allegedly turned violent at a sweet shop in Karegaon village of Shirur taluka, prompting police to register a case against two men. Ishwar Ranganath Navale and Sai Laxman Navale, both Karegaon residents, have been arrested by the Ranjangaon MIDC Police after Raju Laburam Devasi (26), a store employee, submitted a complaint.

According to police, the incident took place at around 5 pm on July 13 at Shivshakti Sweet Home, where Devasi works as a labourer. People are asking how such insignificant things can rise this much so rapidly as the video of this event is presently going viral on social media.

The two offenders, according to the police, had purchased samosas and were awaiting service. Devasi apparently serviced a different client before them, though. The accused asked why, even though they had previously paid, their order had been delayed.

The argument soon escalated. Police said the two men allegedly assaulted Devasi with their hands. They also allegedly abused and threatened him during the incident.

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The Ranjangaon MIDC Police filed a formal case against both defendants in response to Devasi's accusation. According to police authorities, more research is being done.

The event has garnered local notice since it reportedly resulted in a physical attack after a dispute about the order in which customers should be served.