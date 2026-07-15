Instamart and HPCL have launched India's first on-demand LPG cylinder delivery service, promising delivery in as little as ten minutes. This service also introduces the new HP Navya, a 10kg composite cylinder that is lighter, rust-resistant, and translucent, allowing users to see the remaining gas level.

Imagine you're halfway through cooking dinner and your gas cylinder suddenly runs out. Up until now, that typically meant waiting for a replacement for hours or perhaps a day or two. However, that is going to change. India's first on-demand LPG cylinder delivery service is being introduced by Instamart and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on a fast commerce platform. Customers may use the Instamart app to order an LPG cylinder and have it delivered in as little as ten minutes thanks to the new service.

Additionally, HP Navya, HPCL's brand-new 10 kilogram composite LPG cylinder, is introduced and made available for immediate delivery. It is lighter than conventional cylinders, making it simpler to handle, and it was made for contemporary dwellings. In addition to having a longer lifespan, the rust-resistant cylinder has additional safety measures. Its translucent body, which lets you see how much gas is left without having to guess, is perhaps its finest feature.

Who Can Buy It?

The fact that you may purchase it without having a household LPG connection is one of its main advantages. This makes it simple for young workers, renters, students, and smaller households to order a cylinder anytime they need one.

It's as easy as placing a grocery order. Simply use the Instamart app, choose the desired cylinder, add it to your basket, and complete the purchase. After completing an ID verification, you will receive a new cylinder if this is your first purchase. Simply turn in your empty HPCL cylinder when the new one arrives for subsequent orders, and it will be handled like a refill. Each purchase is completed by HPCL's approved distributors and delivered by skilled workers who adhere to all safety and legal requirements.

Quick commerce has already changed how people buy groceries, medicines and daily essentials. Now, it is entering a completely new category with cooking gas. For people who suddenly run out of LPG or need an extra cylinder, this could be a game changer.