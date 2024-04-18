Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Viral video: Bikini-clad woman rides in Delhi bus, netizens react (WATCH)

    A video showing a woman in a bikini riding a crowded bus in Delhi has created a stir online. The clip captures reactions from other passengers, with some appearing surprised and others seemingly indifferent.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

    Passengers travelling in a bus in Delhi were in for a shock as a woman wearing underwear boarded the crowded vehicle. The scene was captured in a 12-second video that went viral on social media and infuriated people worldwide.

    The woman wearing underpants entered the bus and was shown standing close to the entrance in the footage that a passenger captured. Standing close to her was another female passenger who got up and left, clearly annoyed by her presence. Following this, another passenger got up from his seat and moved away from the woman when it appeared that she was making a lewd gesture in his direction.

    As soon as the video appeared on X (previously Twitter), people took to social media to criticize the woman for acting inappropriately. One user said, "Passengers should have thrown her out of the bus instead of filming the video."

    Another user said, “Unfortunate to draw social media fame. Haven’t seen this even abroad in local buses or trains. We’re a very confused society in need to prove our strength/identity/attention call it whatever. Empowerment done wrong."

    “I am sick of this. No civic sense,” another comment read.  "It is her body and her choice. Leave her alone," argued another.

    Several others tagged Delhi Police and asked officials to take action against the woman. Authorities are yet to respond to the viral video.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 4:57 PM IST
