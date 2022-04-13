Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral: Twitterati buys bike for Zomato guy delivering food in 42 degree Celsius on cycle

    Aditya Sharma, a Twitter user, used his account to tell the tale of Durga Meena, a 31-year-old delivery employee who used to be a teacher but lost his job when the lockdown occurred.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 7:05 PM IST

    While trolls and cancellation culture are prevalent on the negative side of social media, there is also a positive side that has the potential to improve people's lives overnight. We've all heard tales of people who gained success and notoriety as a result of someone sharing their story or images on social media, whether it's Baba ka Dhaba or the tea vendor who became a famous model.

    In a similar but unusual event, a Zomato person whose normal day involved peddling door to door to deliver food packages on time despite in 42-degree weather saw the good in the world after one of his customers posted his experience on Twitter and everything changed.

    To make ends meet, he began working as a delivery guy for Zomato, riding a bicycle in the blistering heat of Rajasthan and delivering on time. After more investigation, he discovered that he delivers 10-12 orders every day but wishes to continue educating pupils and aspires to get a laptop. He mentioned that he was now repaying loans and saving for a bike to make his job easier and more comfortable.

    Sharma asked his fans and Twitter users to pitch in and help him buy a bike. A crowdfunding site set a target of Rs 75K, and the astonishing thing is that they doubled the money in less than a day. Sharma informed everyone through Twitter that the fundraising had ended at 8 p.m., over four hours after it began. The bike was turned over to the delivery person at the dealership the next day.

    He revealed that individuals were still insistent on assisting him and attempting to contact him in order to give money, and he had to ask them to stop. Even Meena stated that he had received more than he had anticipated and thanked all who assisted him.

