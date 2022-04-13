Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Bride's father rocks the dance floor on Pushpa's Oo Antava song; netizens go crazy

    A video of a bride's father rocking the dance floor with his killer moves on Pushpa's Oo Antava song is making rounds on social media, and netizens can't stop cheering for his energetic performance.

    Watch Bride's father rocks the dance floor on Pushpa's Oo Antava song; netizens go crazy
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    Weddings and their festivities are one thing that will make us delighted. Especially, Indian weddings are always a bit more lively than other weddings. With its variety of ceremonies, games and dances, it indeed gives us great moments to cherish. Such a great moment of a bride's father dancing on Pushpa movie's Oo Antava song is going viral, and his killer dance moves will leave you delighted.

    In the video, the bride’s father can be seen grooving with other dancers to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun's song Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa. Even though other men were dancing on the floor, it did not seem to match up to his energy. As the bride’s father continued with his killer moves, the people gathered for the wedding couldn’t stop cheering and hooting for him. The bride's father really did take away the spotlight during the wedding festivities. Take a look at the video for yourself:

    The stunning video was shared on an Instagram page named Anusha Wedding Choreography. The incredible video has gathered more than 4 lakh views from the date of sharing, and the numbers are increasing rapidly. However, the netizens are left delighted, and they can't stop talking about the father's killer moves. Many of the users praised his dance moves and mentioned their love in the comment section, while many others were wondering to see his energy at this age. A user also stated that it was the best video he saw on Instagram.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 5:51 PM IST
