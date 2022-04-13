Watch: Differently-abled man stir-fries noodles at his roadside stall; leaves internet emotional

The internet is overloaded with impressive and heart-touching videos. The platform never fails us in entertaining. Some videos can make us laugh, while some can leave us emotional. Such a heartwrenching video of a differently-abled man stir-frying noodles at his roadside stall is going viral and has left the internet touched.

In the video, a young differently-abled man can be seen stir-frying noodles at his roadside cart. The video is so touching that netizens were left in tears. Take a look:

The video is shared by a Twitter user named Rahul Mishra, and the video has gathered around 1.5 lakh views and 8.2K likes so far. However, netizens loaded the comment section with praises and love. Netizens were so touched that they even asked Rahul to share the location of the differently-abled man so that those who reside near that location could support the man. Many other users urged the people to realise the actual value of their life with no such disabilities and asked everyone to be happy with what they have in life. Another one stated that life is never easy for everyone and asked everybody to thank god for all his goodness.

Another user compared others with the differently-abled man and stated that being physically strong, people lose hope and applaud the young man for his determined mind. However, a large group of people felt emotional after watching the video and praised the young man for his determination in moving forward in his life with his disability. People also expressed their support with heart and love emojis.

ALSO READ: Watch: Differently-abled youth being carried by his two friends in Kerala will melt your heart

ALSO READ: Watch: Bride's father rocks the dance floor on Pushpa's Oo Antava song; netizens go crazy

ALSO READ: WATCH: MAN OFFERS WATER TO BIRD AND SAVES ITS LIFE; NETIZENS HEART IT OUT