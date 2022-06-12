Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's Viral: 7 veterinary doctors deputed for Fatehpur DM's cow

    Fatehpur District Magistrate Apurva Dubey has termed the development as a conspiracy to defame her. 

    Viral Order deputes 7 veterinary doctors for Fatehpur DM's cow
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 12, 2022, 10:25 PM IST

    In an unprecedented incident, seven veterinary doctors have been directed to take care of the Fatehpur district magistrate's sick cow in Uttar Pradesh. 

    The order, undersigned by Fatehpur Chief Veterinary Officer Dr SK Tiwari, was issued on June 9. However, the order was recalled the very next day after it went viral. The order copy has been doing the rounds on different social media platforms. 

    Also Read: Sri Lanka power chief withdraws claim about Indian PM Modi insisting on Adani for power project

    Fatehpur District Magistrate Apurva Dubey has termed the development as a conspiracy to defame her. 

    Viral Order deputes 7 veterinary doctors for Fatehpur DM's cow

    The veterinarians posted at Bhitaura, Erayan, Ukathu, Ghazipur, Malwa, Asothar and Haswa were asked to check the cow twice a day. These doctors were also asked to submit a daily report to the chief veterinary officer. 

    The order copy also warned that any laxity in duty would be unpardonable. An eighth veterinary doctor was also deputed as a substitute in case one of the seven is unavailable on the given day.

    Apurva Dubey told media persons that there is a concerted effort to defame her. "The issue (about ailing cow) came to my notice through Twitter. I do not even know about the disease," the Fatehpur DM said.

    Also Read: 'Why don't you just kill me?': Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh breaks down

    Also Read: Bishop Franco Mulakkal to return to pastoral duties soon?

    Also Read: Gun menace: Jain spiritual leader shares mantra with US President Joe Biden

    Also Read: McDonald's reopens in Russia as 'Vkusno i tochka'

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2022, 10:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Search still underway for 2 missing Armymen in Arunachal

    Search still underway for 2 missing Armymen in Arunachal

    Gun menace: What Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni told US President Biden

    Gun menace: Jain leader shares mantra with US President Joe Biden

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal to return to pastoral duties soon?

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal to return to pastoral duties soon?

    West Bengal cops stop LoP Suvendu Adhikari from visiting violence-hit Howrah

    West Bengal cops stop LoP Suvendu Adhikari from visiting violence-hit Howrah

    Why don't you just kill me Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh breaks down

    'Why don't you just kill me?': Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh breaks down

    Recent Stories

    Search still underway for 2 missing Armymen in Arunachal

    Search still underway for 2 missing Armymen in Arunachal

    Khel India Youth Games 2022: Madhya Pradesh nails it in Mallakhamb, bags overall trophy-ayh

    Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Madhya Pradesh nails it in Mallakhamb, bags overall trophy

    Gun menace: What Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni told US President Biden

    Gun menace: Jain leader shares mantra with US President Joe Biden

    McDonalds reopens in Russia as 'Vkusno i tochka' - adt

    McDonald's reopens in Russia as 'Vkusno i tochka'

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal to return to pastoral duties soon?

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal to return to pastoral duties soon?

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon