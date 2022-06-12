It's Viral: 7 veterinary doctors deputed for Fatehpur DM's cow

Fatehpur District Magistrate Apurva Dubey has termed the development as a conspiracy to defame her.

In an unprecedented incident, seven veterinary doctors have been directed to take care of the Fatehpur district magistrate's sick cow in Uttar Pradesh.

The order, undersigned by Fatehpur Chief Veterinary Officer Dr SK Tiwari, was issued on June 9. However, the order was recalled the very next day after it went viral. The order copy has been doing the rounds on different social media platforms.

The veterinarians posted at Bhitaura, Erayan, Ukathu, Ghazipur, Malwa, Asothar and Haswa were asked to check the cow twice a day. These doctors were also asked to submit a daily report to the chief veterinary officer.

The order copy also warned that any laxity in duty would be unpardonable. An eighth veterinary doctor was also deputed as a substitute in case one of the seven is unavailable on the given day.

Apurva Dubey told media persons that there is a concerted effort to defame her. "The issue (about ailing cow) came to my notice through Twitter. I do not even know about the disease," the Fatehpur DM said.

