Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gun menace: Jain leader shares mantra with US President Joe Biden

    "The problem is not only guns, but the problem is with the mindset, the real solution is to train that mindset inside our brain," Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni told Joe Biden

    Gun menace: What Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni told US President Biden
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Jun 12, 2022, 7:38 PM IST

    Introduce peace education in American schools -- That's the mantra that an Indian spiritual leader gave United States President Joe Biden to tackle the rising incidents of gun violence in the country.

    Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni met President Biden in Los Angeles last week on the sidelines of a Democratic Party event. The spiritual leader is currently on a month-long trip to the United States.

    Also Read: 'Why don't you just kill me?': Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh breaks down

    "The problem is not only guns, but the problem is with the mindset, the real solution is to train that mindset inside our brain," Muni told Biden during the meeting.

    "We need to introduce 'Peace Education' from the primary level itself, and if we are successful in doing this, then we will find a permanent solution," he asserted.

    The Indian spiritual leader's advice comes weeks after a gunman stormed into an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers. The May 24 incident was the deadliest school shooting in the United States in nearly a decade.

    Since that massacre, several celebrities from different walks of life have appealed to ensuring 'gun responsibility' in the US. However, Muni offered a different perspective on this deep-rooted and multi-faceted issue.
         
    "Gun is only an instrument; it is a tool. The real problem is the human brain. I am not saying this only being an Indian monk or a Jain saint. It is a scientific truth. Medical science also accepts that if the student's sympathetic nervous system is more active than either the parasympathetic nervous system, he or she will either go into an inferiority complex or become so aggressive as seen by students shooting several people in Texas and at the University of Virginia," he explained.

    According to the American Public Health Association, gun violence is a leading cause of premature death in the United States. Guns kill more than 38,000 people and cause nearly 85,000 injuries each year.

    Also Read: Sri Lanka power chief withdraws claim about Indian PM Modi insisting on Adani for power project

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2022, 7:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    McDonalds reopens in Russia as 'Vkusno i tochka' - adt

    McDonald's reopens in Russia as 'Vkusno i tochka'

    China warns US against slander, says stop meddling in internal issues - adt

    China warns US against slander, says stop meddling in internal issues

    Sri Lanka power chief withdraws claim citing Gotabaya about PM Modi insisting on Adani for power project

    Sri Lanka power chief withdraws claim about Indian PM Modi insisting on Adani for power project

    Musharraf should face 'no obstacle' in his return to Pakistan: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif snt

    Musharraf should face 'no obstacle' in his return to Pakistan: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

    Indian diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief's Envoy of Technology snt

    Indian diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief's Envoy of Technology

    Recent Stories

    McDonalds reopens in Russia as 'Vkusno i tochka' - adt

    McDonald's reopens in Russia as 'Vkusno i tochka'

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal to return to pastoral duties soon?

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal to return to pastoral duties soon?

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 10th result tomorrow; Know time, websites, how to check - adt

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 10th result tomorrow; Know time, websites, how to check

    7th Pay Commission: Central Govt likely to hike DA of employees by next month, Here's details - adt

    7th Pay Commission: Central Govt likely to hike DA of employees by next month, Here's details

    Roger Federer confirms his return to ATP Tour and Grand Slams in 2023-ayh

    Roger Federer confirms his return to ATP Tour and Grand Slams in 2023

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon