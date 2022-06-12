Gun menace: Jain leader shares mantra with US President Joe Biden

"The problem is not only guns, but the problem is with the mindset, the real solution is to train that mindset inside our brain," Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni told Joe Biden

Introduce peace education in American schools -- That's the mantra that an Indian spiritual leader gave United States President Joe Biden to tackle the rising incidents of gun violence in the country.

Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni met President Biden in Los Angeles last week on the sidelines of a Democratic Party event. The spiritual leader is currently on a month-long trip to the United States.

"The problem is not only guns, but the problem is with the mindset, the real solution is to train that mindset inside our brain," Muni told Biden during the meeting.

"We need to introduce 'Peace Education' from the primary level itself, and if we are successful in doing this, then we will find a permanent solution," he asserted.

The Indian spiritual leader's advice comes weeks after a gunman stormed into an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers. The May 24 incident was the deadliest school shooting in the United States in nearly a decade.

Since that massacre, several celebrities from different walks of life have appealed to ensuring 'gun responsibility' in the US. However, Muni offered a different perspective on this deep-rooted and multi-faceted issue.



"Gun is only an instrument; it is a tool. The real problem is the human brain. I am not saying this only being an Indian monk or a Jain saint. It is a scientific truth. Medical science also accepts that if the student's sympathetic nervous system is more active than either the parasympathetic nervous system, he or she will either go into an inferiority complex or become so aggressive as seen by students shooting several people in Texas and at the University of Virginia," he explained.

According to the American Public Health Association, gun violence is a leading cause of premature death in the United States. Guns kill more than 38,000 people and cause nearly 85,000 injuries each year.

