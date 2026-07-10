5 6 Image Credit : Anu Beniwal Instagram

Four attempts, one dream: The UPSC journey.

Anu Beniwal's UPSC journey is a huge inspiration for aspirants. She finally achieved her goal on her fourth try. Here's how it went: In her first attempt (2018), she couldn't clear the prelims. In her second, she reached the mains but didn't make it. In her third, she secured AIR 683 but missed out on the IPS cadre. Finally, in her fourth attempt (2022), she bagged the 217th rank and made her IPS dream come true.