Who is Anu Beniwal? 9 months pregnant, still on duty! Who is this viral IPS officer?
Anu Beniwal's journey to success wasn't a cakewalk. It's a story of pure grit. After her MSc from Delhi's Hindu College and a stint in research, she decided to chase her UPSC dream. So, why is everyone talking about her now? We've got the full story!
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Image Credit : Anu Beniwal Instagram
A salute to this officer's dedication!
Most women would take it easy in their ninth month of pregnancy. But not IPS officer Anu Beniwal. She is currently the ASP in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and her commitment to duty, even in the final stages of her pregnancy, is winning hearts all over the country.
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Image Credit : Anu Beniwal Instagram
Running for a cause, 9 months pregnant!
The Madhya Pradesh Police organised a 'Run for Cyber Safety' in Jabalpur as part of their Safe Click 2.0 campaign. And guess what? A 9-months-pregnant Anu Beniwal joined the run herself! She sent a powerful message about fitness and dedication to duty.
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Image Credit : Anu Beniwal Instagram
Grateful for the support of her seniors.
Anu shared a post on Instagram thanking her seniors. She wrote that with blessings from God and her family, she has entered her final month of pregnancy. She expressed her gratitude to her senior officers for trusting her to manage her duties while also looking after her health.
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Image Credit : Anu Beniwal Instagram
Meet the power couple and their family.
Anu Beniwal hails from Delhi and is a 2022-batch IPS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre. Her husband, Dr. Ayush Jakhar, is also an IPS officer. He was a PMT topper and did his MBBS from AIIMS Jodhpur. What's more, her father-in-law, Dilip Jakhar, is a retired IPS officer too!
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Image Credit : Anu Beniwal Instagram
Four attempts, one dream: The UPSC journey.
Anu Beniwal's UPSC journey is a huge inspiration for aspirants. She finally achieved her goal on her fourth try. Here's how it went: In her first attempt (2018), she couldn't clear the prelims. In her second, she reached the mains but didn't make it. In her third, she secured AIR 683 but missed out on the IPS cadre. Finally, in her fourth attempt (2022), she bagged the 217th rank and made her IPS dream come true.
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Image Credit : Anu Beniwal Instagram
A true inspiration for women everywhere.
Anu completed her BSc and MSc from the prestigious Hindu College in Delhi and even worked in research. But her passion for serving the country led her to the police force. Her spirit and dedication, especially during her pregnancy, make her a massive inspiration for women today.
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