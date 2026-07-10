Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia has ignited a heated online debate after sharing a video showing heaps of garbage scattered along a road in the suburbs of Gurugram.

Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia has ignited a heated online debate after sharing a video showing heaps of garbage scattered along a road in the suburbs of Gurugram. The clip, posted on his X handle, has gone viral, drawing fresh attention to civic cleanliness and public responsibility. In his post, Bhatia questioned how piles of trash ended up on a road known as Sunset Boulevard in Gurugram's suburbs. He also wondered whether the issue reflected "mental sickness."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

While recording the video, Bhatia pointed towards the littered stretch and identified the location as Sunset Boulevard in Gurugram, expressing concern over the state of the area.

The video has put the spotlight on the deteriorating condition of the road, triggering widespread discussion across social media over civic sense, waste management and accountability.

Several users echoed Bhatia's concerns in the comments section. One user wrote, "Sir, you are right. This is indeed a mental sickness."

Scroll to load tweet…

Another remarked, "Zero civic sense."

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

A third user added, "There is no sense of ownership," while another sarcastically renamed the stretch, calling it "Garbage boulevard!"