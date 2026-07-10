A complainant was forcibly removed from the Supreme Court after he shouted abuses and threw documents in the courtroom during a hearing of his petition on Friday.

A hearing in the Supreme Court took a dramatic turn on Friday after a litigant allegedly hurled abuses, threw documents inside the courtroom and was eventually escorted out by security personnel during proceedings related to his petition against an Allahabad High Court order. The incident unfolded before a Bench comprising Justice KV Viswanathan and Justice Alok Aradhe while hearing a plea filed by Prabal Pratap vs. State of Uttar Pradesh.

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Appearing in person, petitioner Prabal Pratap adopted an unusually confrontational tone from the very beginning of the hearing.

"Mr judicial servant, I order you to order the registration of an FIR against the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Lucknow," Pratap said at the outset.

Visibly surprised by the remark, Justice Viswanathan responded, "You are ordering me? You are ordering us?"

Pratap replied, "That is all from my side. Everything is on record."

Moments later, the situation spiralled as the petitioner allegedly flung his case papers into the air and began hurling verbal abuses inside the courtroom, disrupting the proceedings. Security personnel immediately intervened and escorted him out.

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The Supreme Court later recorded the episode in its official order uploaded on its website.

"When this matter was taken up, Mr. Prabal Pratap, who appeared as petitioner-in-person on behalf of both the petitioners in this matter, instead of presenting the case, made incoherent and unparliamentary utterances," the order noted.

Despite the extraordinary courtroom conduct, the Bench decided not to initiate punitive action against the petitioner.

"We have, however, considering the condition of the petitioner above named, do not propose to take any action against him," the Court said in the order.

On the merits of the case, which challenged an April 2026 judgment of the Allahabad High Court, the Supreme Court found no reason to interfere with the High Court's ruling.

The Bench concluded that it found "no good ground to interfere with the same," and dismissed the appeal accordingly.