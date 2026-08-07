Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has asked the CPWD and architects to submit a proposal for a porch at the new Parliament's Makar Dwar. The move aims to provide shelter and address difficulties faced by MPs and staff during the rainy season.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday asked officials from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), architects and other concerned agencies to address the problems being faced at Makar Dwar during the rainy season. Birla directed the officials to examine the feasibility of constructing a porch at Makar Dwar and submit a proposal to address the inconvenience caused by rain.

The proposed porch is aimed at providing shelter to MPs and other staff while entering or exiting the Parliament complex during the rainy season. The Speaker's direction came after concerns were raised over the difficulties caused by rainfall at the entry point.

New Parliament Building Details

The new parliament building's construction began on May 28, 2023, after its construction began in January 2021. The new complex has six gates -- Gaja Dwar, Ashwa Dwar, Garuda Dwar, Makar Dwar, Shardul Dwar and Hamsa Dwar, each named after an animal or bird and featuring corresponding sculptures. Makar Dwar is designated as an entry point for Members of Parliament, according to the Lok Sabha's entry regulations for Sansad Bhavan.

Monsoon Session Underway

Meanwhile, the Parliament Monsoon Session is underway, having commenced on July 20 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13, 2026. Friday marked the 15th day of the ongoing Monsoon Session. Both houses faced repeated disruptions and protests by opposition members before being adjourned for the day to reconvene on Monday, August 10, 2026. (ANI)