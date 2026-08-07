Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was removed as Amritsar's Police Commissioner, with DIG Harmanbir Singh given the additional charge. BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu questioned the timing, linking the AAP government's move to the Jantar Mantar plot revelations.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Replaced

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was on Friday removed as Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, with Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Range Harmanbir Singh given the additional charge of the post. According to an official order, Harmanbir Singh will hold the charge of Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, in addition to his existing responsibilities. Bhullar has been directed to report to the DGP office until further orders.

BJP Leader Questions Move

The AAP government has not yet announced the reason behind Gurpreet Singh Bhullar's removal. Reacting to Bhullar's transfer, BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu questioned the timing of the move. In a post on X, Bittu said, "The timing of Gurpreet Bhullar's transfer is bound to raise eyebrows. Did his accurate revelations about the alleged Jantar Mantar plot trouble Kejriwal?" (ANI)