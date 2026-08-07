The NGT has directed the CPCB to file a new compliance report on biomedical waste deep burial rules after a report showed 17 States/UTs are violating standards. CPCB will take action against defaulters if compliance is not met in eight weeks.

NGT Seeks Fresh Report

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to file a fresh compliance report on the implementation of biomedical waste deep burial rules after being informed that several States and Union Territories continue to violate the prescribed Biomedical Waste standards. A Bench comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr. Afroz Ahmad passed the order while hearing a matter relating to the disposal of biomedical waste through deep burial. The Tribunal listed the matter for further hearing on October 28, 2026.

CPCB Report Reveals Widespread Violations

During the hearing, the Tribunal took note of a compliance report filed by the CPCB on August 4, 2026. The report stated that 17 out of 36 States and Union Territories are currently using the deep burial method for disposing of biomedical waste. It also pointed out that many healthcare facilities (HCFs) were not following the requirements laid down under the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

According to the report, a total of 9,178 healthcare facilities use deep burial for biomedical waste disposal. Out of these, 5,715 facilities were found to be fully compliant, while the remaining showed violations of one or more prescribed standards.

The CPCB report highlighted several common violations. These included failure to maintain the required groundwater level below burial pits, lack of proper authorisation for burial sites, non-maintenance of records, burial pits being located too close to habitation or water sources, inadequate supervision during burial, and failure to ensure that animals could not access the burial sites.

The report also noted that CPCB conducted inspections of 120 healthcare facilities across the States and Union Territories using deep burial. Only 16 facilities were found fully compliant with all the prescribed standards, while the remaining showed violations of different requirements under the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules.

Next Steps and Directives

Counsel appearing for the CPCB informed the Tribunal that the Board has already sent communications to the concerned State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) in the States and Union Territories where violations were found. The CPCB further stated that if compliance is not achieved within eight weeks, it will issue directions under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 against the defaulting authorities.

Recording the submission, the Tribunal directed the CPCB to place a further compliance report on record at least one week before the next date of hearing. (ANI)