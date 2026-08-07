5 people were killed after a car fell into a gorge near Sabdarkhal on the Devprayag-Pauri road in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district on Friday, August 7. Local residents reached the spot after learning about the accident and alerted police. Police teams began rescue work and the State Disaster Response Force was also called in.

At least 5 people were killed after a car fell into a gorge near Sabdarkhal on the Devprayag-Pauri road in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district on Friday, August 7. A rescue operation for the injured is currently under way at the accident site. According to the initial information, the vehicle was travelling from Devprayag towards Pauri when it reportedly went out of control near Sabdarkhal and fell into the gorge.

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The exact cause of the accident has not yet been established. Officials are also yet to confirm how many people were travelling in the car, according to a report by ETV Bharat.

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Locals reach spot, alert police

People living in the area reportedly reached the site soon after learning about the accident. They informed the police, following which a team reached the location and started relief and rescue work. Given the difficult terrain and the seriousness of the accident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was also alerted.

Police and SDRF personnel have begun efforts to reach the vehicle and check whether anyone is trapped inside.

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Exact number of passengers remains unclear

At present, there is no official confirmation about the exact number of people who were in the car at the time of the accident. The condition of any passengers and whether there have been any deaths or injuries also remains unclear.

Rescue teams are working at the site to locate and reach the vehicle. Further details are expected once the operation progresses.

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Rescue operation continues

The Devprayag-Pauri road is an important route connecting the two areas, but accidents in the hill region can make rescue operations difficult because of steep slopes and deep gorges.

Officials are expected to provide more information after the rescue teams assess the situation and establish the number of passengers involved.