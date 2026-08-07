Ahead of the Monsoon Session from Aug 21, Himachal Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania reviewed security arrangements. He assured smooth conduct, law and order, and easy movement for legislators, visitors, and media during the 10-day session.

Elaborate Security for Monsoon Session

Ahead of the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Friday chaired a high-level security and law-and-order review meeting in Shimla and said elaborate arrangements were being put in place to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the session.

The Monsoon Session of the 14th Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held from August 21 to September 3, with 10 sittings proposed. Kuldeep Singh Pathania said all agencies were directed to ensure smooth movement of legislators, visitors and media; transparency is needed to prevent paper leak incidents.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Pathania said senior police and civil administration officials responsible for maintaining law and order inside and around the Assembly complex participated in the review. "Before every Assembly session, we hold such meetings to review security and administrative arrangements. Today's meeting was conducted on the same lines. All concerned officers have been instructed to ensure that legislators face no inconvenience during the session and that law and order is maintained at all times," the Speaker said.

Focus on Smooth Movement for All

He said special attention had been given to ensuring smooth movement of MLAs, visitors, government officials and members of the media. "People from different parts of Himachal Pradesh come to meet the Chief Minister, ministers and legislators during the Assembly session, while many also visit to witness the proceedings. Media personnel also have designated entry points. We have instructed all departments to ensure that there is no obstruction to anyone's movement," he said.

Pathania added that officials had also been briefed on handling any protests or demonstrations that may take place during the session while ensuring that the Assembly functions without disruption. Expressing confidence over the arrangements, he said, "All the sessions of the 14th Assembly held so far have passed off peacefully, and I am confident this session will also be conducted smoothly. Wherever necessary, the powers vested in the Assembly and the authorities concerned will be exercised to maintain law and order."

Legislative Business and Member Participation

The Speaker said members would get adequate opportunity to raise issues concerning their constituencies as well as matters relating to Himachal Pradesh during the session. On Assembly business, Pathania said notices for questions and discussions had already started coming in. "We have begun receiving notices for starred and unstarred questions as well as notices under various Assembly rules, and these have been forwarded to the government. Around August 20, we will share details with the media regarding the number of questions and notices received. A comprehensive briefing on the legislative business will be given before the session begins," he said.

Monsoon Damage and Restoration Efforts

Responding to a question on monsoon damage across the state, Pathania said districts including Chamba had suffered extensive losses due to heavy rainfall. "Following the devastating rains witnessed in 2023 and again this year, several districts have been affected, with Chamba among the worst hit. The Chief Minister has already visited some affected areas and is expected to inspect other locations later. The Public Works Department has been directed to immediately deploy machinery wherever roads are blocked so that transport connectivity is restored without delay," he said.

Referring to his own constituency, the Speaker said several roads had suffered heavy damage, including the washing away of a major road, but machinery had been deployed promptly. "Even during heavy rainfall, roads have generally been reopened within a couple of hours. Our effort has been to ensure that people do not face inconvenience and transport services remain operational," he added.

Concerns Over Paper Leak Incidents

Asked about recurring paper leak incidents and the protests that follow, Pathania said such cases were deeply disturbing and underscored the need for greater transparency in governance. "Paper leak incidents, particularly in major competitive examinations, are unfortunate and shameful. They shatter the aspirations not only of candidates but also of their families and society. There is an urgent need for greater transparency in administration and stronger institutional systems. Anyone found involved in such offences should face strict punishment," he said.

Independence Day Greetings

Extending greetings ahead of Independence Day, Pathania conveyed his best wishes to the people of Himachal Pradesh and said he would attend the state-level celebrations in Bilaspur. "I extend my heartfelt greetings to everyone on the occasion of Independence Day. Through the media, I convey my best wishes to the people of Himachal Pradesh," he said. (ANI)