Vandana Das awarded MBBS degree posthumously; Tearful parents receive certificate from Governor

Thrissur: House surgeon Vandana Das who was stabbed to death at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital was awarded an MBBS degree posthumously by the Kerala University of Health Sciences in Thrissur on Wednesday (Aug 2).

On behalf of Vandana, her parents K.G. Mohandas and mother Vasanthakumari received the certificate from the Kerala Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan at the convocation ceremony. Vandana's mother while receiving the award broke down into tears. The governor consoled Vandana's father and mother by holding them together.

Vandana's parents, with tears in their eyes, asked the teachers who came to console them after the ceremony - "Why do we have this degree without her... because this was also hers"...

Dr Vandana Das, a native of the Kaduthuruthy area of Kottayam district and the only child of her parents was a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital and was working at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital as part of her training.

Sandeep, who was brought there by the police for medical treatment during the wee hours of April 10, went on a sudden attacking spree using a pair of surgical scissors kept in the room where his leg injury was being dressed. She was stabbed several times and later succumbed to her injuries in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where she was rushed following the attack.

