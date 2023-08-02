Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vandana Das awarded MBBS degree posthumously; Tearful parents receive certificate from Governor

    Dr Vandana Das, a native of the Kaduthuruthy area of Kottayam district, was stabbed to death on May 10, by an assailant G Sandeep at Kottarakara Taluk Hospital. The 23-year-old doctor was the only child of her parents and was a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital.

    Vandana Das awarded MBBS degree posthumously; Tearful parents receive certificate from Governor anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 7:13 PM IST

    Thrissur: House surgeon Vandana Das who was stabbed to death at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital was awarded an MBBS degree posthumously by the Kerala University of Health Sciences in Thrissur on Wednesday (Aug 2).

    On behalf of Vandana, her parents K.G. Mohandas and mother Vasanthakumari received the certificate from the Kerala Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan at the convocation ceremony. Vandana's mother while receiving the award broke down into tears. The governor consoled Vandana's father and mother by holding them together. 

    Also read: Dr Vandana Das murder case: Accused Sandeep stabbed deliberately, says charge sheet

    Vandana's parents, with tears in their eyes, asked the teachers who came to console them after the ceremony - "Why do we have this degree without her... because this was also hers"...

    Dr Vandana Das, a native of the Kaduthuruthy area of Kottayam district and the only child of her parents was a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital and was working at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital as part of her training. 

    Sandeep, who was brought there by the police for medical treatment during the wee hours of April 10, went on a sudden attacking spree using a pair of surgical scissors kept in the room where his leg injury was being dressed. She was stabbed several times and later succumbed to her injuries in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where she was rushed following the attack.
     

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 7:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Monson Mavunkal cheating case: Congress leader K Sudhakaran, former DIG S Surendran get relief from High Court anr

    Monson Mavunkal cheating case: Congress leader K Sudhakaran, former DIG S Surendran get relief from High Court

    Even if I go to jail, there will be new revelations': Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha AJR

    'Even if I go to jail, there will be new revelations': Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha

    Genuine sexual offences now exception, women file false FIRs after long relationships: Allahabad HC AJR

    Genuine sexual offences now exception, women file false FIRs after long relationships: Allahabad HC

    Red alert: IMD warns of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh AJR

    Red alert: IMD warns of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh

    'Had no intention of hurting religious sentiment...' Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer on controversial remark anr

    'Had no intention of hurting religious sentiment…' Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer on controversial remark

    Recent Stories

    5 hazards of eating Fried Foods on your Health vma eai

    5 hazards of eating Fried Foods on your Health

    7 must-knows before Colouring your Hair for perfect shade LMA

    7 must-knows before Colouring your Hair for perfect shade

    Malaika Arora to Shahid Kapoor: Actors spotted in Mumbai today MSW

    Malaika Arora to Shahid Kapoor: Actors spotted in Mumbai today

    Antioxidant to nutrient powerhouse: 5 benefits of Hazelnuts ATG EAI

    Antioxidant to nutrient powerhouse: 5 benefits of Hazelnuts

    Craving control: 7 effective tips to beat junk food urges AJR EAI

    Craving control: 7 effective tips to beat junk food urges

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon