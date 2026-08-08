The Uttarakhand government will launch the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Vidyarthi Manthan' on August 10. The programme, a first-of-its-kind, will see CM Pushkar Singh Dhami engage with over 3 lakh students on their vision for the state's future.

The Uttarakhand government, to ensure the participation of young students in shaping the vision of Uttarakhand's future, will launch the "Mukhyamantri Yuva Vidyarthi Manthan" (Chief Minister's Youth Student Dialogue) programme from August 10.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that his government has always accorded priority to fostering a culture of dialogue. He said the government wants to understand the perspectives of students who were born after the formation of Uttarakhand. As times are changing rapidly, the thoughts, aspirations and approach towards technology of the younger generation are also evolving. "We need to listen to them, understand their views and share them with society. Uttarakhand can move forward in step with the country and the world only by embracing new ideas and new technology," the Chief Minister said.

A First-of-its-Kind Dialogue

In this direction, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to engage directly with the state's younger generation on key issues. The initiative is being described as a first-of-its-kind initiative by a Chief Minister, under which more than three lakh students of Classes 11 and 12 from over 2,800 schools across the state will share their ideas and suggestions with the Chief Minister through an online platform, as per the release. These students, born after the formation of Uttarakhand, will be among the key stakeholders in the state's development journey in the coming years.

Themes and Submission Details

Under the programme, students have been invited to submit their suggestions in Hindi or English on a range of important issues. Key themes include tourism development, employment opportunities, forest and environmental development, modernisation of education, the role of women in the state's development, roads and connectivity, healthcare and medical services, and technological development, according to the release. Students will upload their entries online through their respective schools. The last date for submission has been fixed as August 24.

Selection and Interaction with CM

Every participant will receive a digital certificate upon successful submission of their entry. It is estimated that more than three lakh students will participate in the initiative. Around 150 outstanding entries will be shortlisted from the suggestions received. A team of experts has been constituted for the selection process, as stated in the release. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will personally interact with the shortlisted students in a face-to-face session and discuss their ideas and suggestions in detail. Secretaries of the concerned departments will also attend the special brainstorming session to examine the feasibility of incorporating useful suggestions into policymaking and development programmes. (ANI)