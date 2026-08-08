The West Bengal government is planning to bring back the pass-fail system for Classes 5 and 8. Minister of State for Education, Kaushik Chowdhury, has said that an expert committee is being formed to improve education quality, but the rule won't be implemented in the current academic year.

The state government is all set to bring back the pass-fail system for Classes 5 and 8 in West Bengal. A new committee is being formed for this, and the update comes straight from the Minister of State for Education, Kaushik Chowdhury.

Let's rewind a bit. Back in 2010, during the Left Front's time, the pass-fail system was removed for students up to Class 8. This was done according to the all-India Right to Education Act of 2009, and the policy was known as the 'No Detention Policy'. Now, the article states that with the BJP government coming in, there's a push to reintroduce the pass-fail system to improve the quality of education and secure students' futures.

The Left government had a specific reason for scrapping the system back then. They argued that it would remove the social shame, inferiority complex, and mental pressure that students faced when they failed. The main goal was to create a fear-free and enjoyable learning environment for children.

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But now, this rule is set for a change. Minister Kaushik Chowdhury has clarified that the pass-fail system will not be returning in the current 2026-27 academic year. However, efforts are being made to bring it back in the following years. To make sure this is done right, an expert committee is being set up.

According to sources in the education department, the government will take action based on the report from this expert committee. A syllabus committee has already been formed, and this pass-fail committee is a part of it. The report also mentions that under the direction of Suvendu Adhikari, the state is rethinking its entire education system.

Overall, it looks like big changes are on the cards for the education system. The state government is planning to bring back the pass-fail system for Classes 5 and 8. As Minister Kaushik Chowdhury confirmed, a committee is being formed to improve standards, but students and parents don't need to worry about it for this year.

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