IMD issues a red warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and 60 kmph winds in several districts of Gujarat and Kerala. An orange warning is also in effect for parts of these states, as well as Maharashtra and Assam. Authorities advise caution.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red warning for thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of around 60 kmph and heavy rain exceeding 15 mm per hour in several districts of Gujarat and Kerala for the next two to three hours.

IMD Issues Red and Orange Alerts

According to the IMD's district-wise nowcast warning issued at 2:18 am on Saturday, the warning will remain valid until 5:18 am. In Kerala, the red warning is in effect for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts. In Gujarat, the red warning has been issued for Ahmedabad, Anand, Aravalli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Botad, Gandhinagar, Kachchh, Khera, Mahesana, Morbi, Patan, Sabar Kantha, Surendranagar and Vadodara districts.

The IMD has also issued an orange warning for thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds of 40-60 kmph and moderate rain of 5-15 mm per hour in several districts of Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Assam. In Kerala, the orange warning covers Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kozhikode, Lakshadweep, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Wayanad. In Gujarat, the warning has been issued for Amreli, Banaskantha, Chhota Udepur, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Dahod, Daman, Dangs, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Diu, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Junagarh, Mahisagar, Narmada, Navsari, Panchmahal, Porbandar, Rajkot, Surat, Tapi and Valsad. Nandurbar in Maharashtra and Cachar, Jorhat and Lakhimpur in Assam are also under the orange warning.

The IMD has advised residents in the affected regions to remain alert and take necessary precautions, including avoiding shelter under trees or weak structures, checking road and traffic conditions, avoiding unnecessary travel and following advisories issued by concerned agencies.

Navsari District Grapples with Heavy Downpour

Meanwhile, Navsari Collector Manish Gurwani, speaking to ANI, said approximately seven inches of rainfall was recorded in the district between 6 am and 8 pm. "Approximately 7 inches of rainfall has been recorded in the district between 6:00 AM and 8:00 PM. Specifically, Vansda taluka recorded 13 inches, while Navsari and Khergam recorded 8 inches each. Three major rivers flow through the district: the Purna is flowing at 25.5 feet against a danger level of 23 feet; the Kaveri is at 24 feet against a danger level of 19 feet; and the Ambika is currently flowing at 26 feet against a danger level of 28 feet," Gurwani said.

He said the district administration has relocated 9,236 people to safe locations. "The district administration has relocated 9,236 people to safe locations. Due to the rainfall, a total of 188 roads, comprising 9 RNP/state roads and 179 panchayat roads, have been closed. Three SDRF teams, one NDRF team, and one Army column have been kept on standby in the district. In light of these conditions, a holiday has been declared for tomorrow across all schools, colleges, ITIs, and Anganwadis in the district. Senior district officials are continuously assessing and reviewing the situation from the District Emergency Operation Center," he added. (ANI)