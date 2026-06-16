A clash between Sikh pilgrims travelling to Hemkund Sahib and local residents in Karnaprayag, Uttarakhand, led to reports of a sword attack, minor injuries and a temporary blockade of the Badrinath National Highway. Viral videos of the incident sparked strong reactions online, with many questioning public safety and the carrying of weapons.

Tension gripped Karnaprayag town in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Tuesday after an argument between a group of Sikh pilgrims and local residents reportedly turned into a violent clash. According to local officials, the Sikh pilgrims were travelling to Hemkund Sahib when a dispute broke out in the busy Karnaprayag market area. Within a short time, the argument escalated into a physical confrontation, causing panic among people present in the market.

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Reports of Sword Attack During Clash

Police said some people suffered minor injuries during the incident. Karnaprayag Circle Officer Trivendra Singh Rana stated that a Sikh pilgrim allegedly attacked local residents with a sword following the argument.

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The incident created anger among local traders and residents, who gathered in protest soon after the clash. Videos from the scene quickly spread on social media, drawing widespread attention and triggering intense debate online.

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Badrinath Highway Blocked

Following the incident, protesters blocked the Badrinath National Highway in Karnaprayag, according to a report by ETV Bharat. The road blockade affected traffic movement and caused difficulties for pilgrims travelling to both Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib.

Police and senior administrative officials rushed to the area and held discussions with local residents in an effort to restore calm. Vehicles were stopped at several locations along the route while authorities worked to clear the highway.

Officials later appealed for peace and assured people that the situation was being brought under control. Traffic movement was expected to resume normally after discussions with protesters.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have not yet officially confirmed what triggered the initial argument between the two groups. Police have launched an investigation and are examining video footage and eyewitness accounts to establish the sequence of events.

Officials have urged people not to spread rumours or unverified claims on social media while the investigation is underway.

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Social Media Reacts Strongly

As videos of the clash went viral, social media users expressed a wide range of reactions. Many questioned how weapons were allegedly carried in a public place, while others called for strict legal action against those responsible.

Several users praised individuals seen confronting armed persons in the footage, while others voiced concern about growing tensions during religious pilgrimages. Some comments also linked the incident to broader political and social issues, while many appealed for peace and restraint.

The viral videos have sparked a larger discussion about public safety, crowd management and security arrangements along major pilgrimage routes in Uttarakhand.

Police continue to monitor the situation and have urged all communities to maintain harmony while the investigation progresses.

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