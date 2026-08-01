A series of industrial accidents hit Uttar Pradesh. A major fire engulfed a candle factory in Moradabad. In Saharanpur, two workers died in a firecracker unit blast, and 14 women were hospitalized following an ammonia gas leak at a meat plant.

A major fire broke out at a candle factory in Krishna Colony in the early hours of Saturday. Firefighting operations are currently underway at the spot. Emergency services are at the spot attempting to control the blaze. More details awaited.

2 Dead in Saharanpur Cracker Unit Explosion

Earlier on July 25, two workers lost their lives following a sudden and powerful explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit located inside Kunda Basi village within the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Police and the local administration rushed to the site, prompting an immediate search operation to identify the type of firecracker involved.

Speaking with the reporters, Saharanpur District Magistrate and Collector, Arvind Kumar Chauhan, confirmed the details of the events and explained that local law enforcement and administrative teams were immediately mobilised to secure the area and launch a thorough probe. "An explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in Kunda Basi village...Two workers died in the explosion. The police and the administration are searching...An investigation is underway to determine the type of firecracker involved," he said.

Ammonia Gas Leak Hospitalises 14 Women

Earlier this week in a separate incident, at least 14 women workers were hospitalised following an ammonia gas leak at a meat processing plant in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.T The incident occurred at around 1:00 pm at ALM Industries Limited, located within the Gagalheri police station jurisdiction, where several women were engaged in packaging work. The sudden gas leakage triggered chaos and panic on the premises, causing several workers to suffer from breathing difficulties, anxiety, and dizziness, with a few fainting on the spot.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sadar, Subodh Kumar, stated that the State Disaster Response Team (SDRT), along with local police led by Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Singh and a fire brigade unit, rushed to the spot immediately upon receiving information. "On July 21, at around 1:00 PM, information was received regarding a gas leak at Alom Industries Limited in the Gagalheri police station area. Preliminary investigation revealed an ammonia gas leak that affected 14 female workers whose health deteriorated. They were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital, and everyone is currently safe. Further legal action in the matter is underway," SDM Subodh Kumar told reporters.

Work at the processing plant was temporarily halted following the incident. Administrative authorities and concerned departments have launched a formal probe to ascertain the exact cause of the leak. (ANI)